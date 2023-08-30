Crawford’s trainer says Spence needs to “Watch out” before activating rematch clause

Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre says Errol Spence Jr. needs to think carefully before he decides to activate the rematch clause for a second fight against Terence Crawford because he predicts it’s going to be the same result as their contest last month on July 29th.

BoMac believes that Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) will be even better the next time around, which he feels will be a bad thing for Spence (28-1, 22 KOs).

Spence has a lot of pride, and he’ll believe that he can adjust his game and come in stronger at a higher weight at 154 for the rematch with Crawford.

Also, there’s a lot of money that Spence can get in the rematch with Crawford, perhaps as much as $20 million. Spence isn’t going to walk away from that kind of dough.

If the rumors are true that Spence started camp at 190 lbs, it’s no wonder he lost the fight.

Even Crawford would be in a world of trouble if he were 190 lbs starting training camp. Losing 50 lbs of fat ahead of a big fight isn’t going to work.

Crawford targeting Canelo-Charlo winner

“Let’s go. That’s a challenge to me, too, as a trainer. I want to try and outthink Eddy Reynoso over there. I’ve never faced him before, so we’re ready,” said Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to Fight Hub TV about his wanting Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to fight the Eddy Reynoso-trained Canelo Alvarez next.

If Jermell Charlo beat Canelo Alvarez next month on September 30th, Crawford will have to wait for a likely rematch between them because the Mexican star isn’t going to swerve fighting him again like he did with Dmitry Bivol following his loss last year.

Assuming Spence doesn’t activate the rematch clause, Crawford may end up having to decide on facing Tim Tszyu for the WBO 154-lb belt or returning to the 147-lb division to face Keith Thurman or Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Crawford seems focused on making as much money as possible before he retires, so he’ll likely target Thurman if he can’t get the Canelo-Charlo winner and if the Spence rematch doesn’t happen.

“Sure, either Charlo or Canelo, that’s what we want,” said BoMac when asked if the rematch with Errol Spence Jr. doesn’t happen next for Crawford, they would target the Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo winner.

“We all know it is. A great boxer with a great puncher, that’s going to be fireworks,” said BoMac, reacting to being told that Crawford is saying that a fight between him and Canelo is the “biggest fight in boxing.

Spence must decide

“I told y’all. Nobody wanted to believe me, but I told y’all. So now y’all got to start listening to me. You know how the boxing world is,” said BoMac about Crawford’s win over Spence.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be at 54 or 47, but I’m sure he’s [Spence] is going to push the way up, but it’s not going to be a change in the decision,”‘ said BoMac about the outcome being the same in a rematch between Crawford & Spence.

“The performance [from Crawford] is going to be the same. It might be a little bit better. So he might want to watch out before he activates the rematch clause,” Bomac said about Spence.

“I’m not sure,” said BoMac when asked if Spence has activated his rematch clause. “I haven’t seen Terence since after the fight. I talked to him a couple of times, but I try not to talk about that.

“Let him enjoy his vacation, enjoy his kids, and travel the world. When it’s time to go, he’ll give me a call,” McIntyre said about Crawford.