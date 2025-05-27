Crawford On Canelo Showdown: “It’s A Challenge Because I’m Fighting Arguably The Best Mexican Fighter Of All Time”

Currently enjoying some time in Australia, Terence Crawford has been speaking with the media over there, primarily about his upcoming fight with Canelo Alvarez of course. And “Bud” has been making it clear how super-motivated he really is going into the September fight that will see him challenge Canelo for his unified 168 pound titles.

Crawford says he sees the fight as a massive challenge from two perspectives: he will be making that big jump up in weight, and Canelo is a fighter many people say is arguably the greatest Mexican fighter ever.

Crawford says he wants Canelo “at his best,” and that he doesn’t want “any excuses” when he gets the win.

Crawford lays it out: two weight jumps, zero fear

“It’s important to me because it’s a challenge, in two ways,” Crawford said when speaking with ABC News Australia. “It’s a challenge because I’m fighting arguably one of the best Mexican fighters of all time and then it’s a challenge because I’m moving up potentially three weight classes. I say three because I was only at 154 for one fight. It’s the opportunity to do something that no other men’s fighter has done beforehand…….to become a three-weight undisputed world champion. I want him at his best. Because I don’t want no excuses when I win.”

Legacy at stake—Crawford aims to make history, not headlines

It’s not clear what excuses Canelo and his supporters could come up with should the Mexican star lose to Crawford. Everything seems to be in Canelo’s favour – he is the naturally bigger man, he is the younger man, and he has been more active than has Crawford. As Crawford says himself, “He’s the champion. I’m moving up to fight him in his division.” And some fans do still insist that this fight is a mismatch, that “Bud” is simply too small to be able to hang with Canelo.

But Crawford, 41-0(31) is going for greatness and he knows it. Just where would a stunning win over Canelo place Crawford in the history books? In a special place, that’s for sure. For even if Canelo, 63-2-2(39) isn’t the greatest Mexican fighter ever (that distinction will always go to Julio Cesar Chavez in the opinion of millions of fans), Crawford would, with a win, be knocking off a true great.