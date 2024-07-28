Crawford Faces Tough Test in Madrimov on August 3rd

Favorite Terence Crawford has got a fight on his hands going up against WBC junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov this Saturday, August 3rd.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh believes in providing value for fans’ money, and he’s done that with the Crawford-Madrimov fight. The undercard is out of this world good, one that hasn’t seen stateside in many years for this event on DAZN PPV.

Madrimov: A Real Threat

Crawford’s second choice was Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) after he failed to get a title shot against WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora, but he may end up wishing he’d picked someone else.

Initially, fans unfamiliar with Madrimov viewed this as a walk in the park for Crawford, but as the fight drew closer, they looked into the Uzbek’s career and discovered that this guy could win this fight.

That would be bad for Crawford and the fans hoping to see him fight Canelo Alvarez in the first quarter of next year.

This Saturday, Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Madrimov will fight in a twelve-round bout at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

“We expect to see the best out of Madrimov, and that’s why we’re excited about this fight. As it got closer, you started hearing less and less about Crawford-Canelo where they were kind of overlooking Madrimov,” said boxing expert Paulie Malignaggi to Probox TV about this Saturday’s match between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov.

Madrimov will make Crawford earn his money for this fight and put some miles on him. If Crawford does win, it won’t be a whitewash like his last two fights against Errol Spence and David Avanesyan.

“Now that talk has stopped because the threat of Madrimov has become real as the fight has drawn closer,” said Malignaggi.

The threat from Madrimov was always there, but now people know that Crawford wasn’t given a soft touch by Turki. He was given a fighter who is arguably the best opponent he’ll have ever faced during his 16-year career.

Madrimov beats everyone Crawford has ever fought. Granted, he’s bigger than everyone Crawford has fought, but he would still come out on top if they were the same size as him.

“Madrimov is a very tough out for Terence Crawford, even as good as Crawford is,” said Chris Algieri. “Coach Diaz hammered home everything I thought about Madrimov. His athleticism, his mindset, and what he brings to the ring. What he’s able to do. The switching of sides, the fluidity that he has as well.”

Challenges for Crawford

The timing of this fight is terrible for Crawford for two reasons:

Inactivity of 13 months Terence turns 37 in September Distraction from Canelo

“Madrimov is a very talented young guy, and when you speak about discipline on top of experience, These Eastern European fighters come from background and lifestyle. I think it makes the intrigue of this fight that much more,” said Algieri.

Madrimov doesn’t let himself go the way fighters do between fights, eating, drinking, and whatever. He’s dedicated. Unlike Crawford, Madrimov doesn’t take a year off after each fight, enjoying his victories.