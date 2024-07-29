Crawford Claims Superiority Over Madrimov Ahead of Saturday Fight

Terence Crawford says he’s on a different level than Israil Madrimov, and he’ll be looking to show that this Saturday night in their headliner on DAZN PPV.

What is unknown is whether Crawford’s age, move up in weight, and inactivity will be a problem for him against WBA junior middleweight champion Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs).

Many factors make this fight difficult to gauge. He hasn’t been hit by a fighter with the kind of power of Madrimov, and he appears slower after gaining weight, moving up to 154.

Crawford has looked good in the other weight classes, but he’s not fought any of the real super talents during his career. When he fought at 135 and 140, he had a size advantage over his opposition and didn’t fight any killers.

Crawford’s Confidence Amidst Doubts

“I don’t know. I have to see. I haven’t been in the ring with him to give that assessment yet,” said Crawford to the Stomping Ground YouTube channel when asked if Madrimov is the best opponent of his 16-year-old career.

“The eye test tells me he’s strong and has got good footwork and good head movement at times, but I’m a good fighter. I’m a different type of animal. So, we’ll see,” said Crawford.

If Crawford doesn’t look great winning this fight, it will make it difficult to argue that he should move up to 168 to fight Canelo Alvarez next year. Crawford almost has to dominate Madrimov for him to be taken seriously by fans as a viable opponent for Canelo. Fans would rather see Canelo defend against David Benavidez than another fighter moving up from 154.

They already saw Jermell Charlo move up to fight Canelo last year, and he was too weak. The fans didn’t get their money’s worth, which may happen if Crawford goes up to 168.

Madrimov’s High-Risk, High-Reward Opportunity

“With his amateur pedigree, he’s ready to accept a big challenge. This is a big challenge. I’m just going to say that this fight has come quicker than expected for Israil Madrimov,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing King Media, talking about Madrimov taking a big step up in class facing Terence Crawford on Saturday night.

Madrimov needed more experience before fighting Crawford because he’s fought no one good yet in his short career. The best two names on Madrimov’s resume are Magomed Kurbanov and Michel Soro, who are nowhere near Crawford’s level.

“He just won the title against Kurbanov. He showed against Kurbanov that he’s miles above that level,” said Hearn.

“You’d like two or three defenses and maybe a unification before you fight Terence Crawford. But when the phone goes, and you’re a Uzbek fighter who has a good profile but he’s not a superstar of the sport, you get a massive opportunity and a massive payday. It’s particularly a fight that can change your legacy and your life; if you think you can win the fight, you have to take it,” said Hearn.

If Madrimov had said no to the fight against Crawford, he’d be stuck fighting less popular guys and wouldn’t get the big money. He’s struggled at times, as he has against fighters like Michel Soro, and that’s not a good sign.

Money and Legacy on the Line

Beating Crawford will pay Madrimov well and open the door for other big fights, possibly a match against Canelo Alvarez at 168. A rematch with Crawford would pay a lot.

The money that Madrimov is getting made this fight too good to turn down. He won’t say no to a fight against Crawford, especially when the 154-lb division lacks big names. The only really popular fighter is Errol Spence, and he could be retiring soon.

“I think he can win it, but it’s going to be a really tough test because I think Crawford is a generational great,” said Hearn.

Madrimov may need a knockout to defeat Crawford because Terence’s skill level makes his chances of winning a decision unlikely. Crawford hasn’t fought anyone that matched him in the skills department.

Granted, he hasn’t fought high-level boxers during his 16-year-old career, but he’s looked great technically against the fighters he’s been in with.