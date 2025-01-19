Canelo vs. Crawford Update – Mexican Independence Day Weekend, 168 Pounds, No Rehydration Clause

According to the man in the know, Mike Coppinger of ESPN, a deal is inching ever closer to being made for a Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford showdown. As per a message from Coppinger on social media, the fight is being worked on for Mexican Independence Day Weekend, the fight to take place in Las Vegas and be fought at 168 pounds, where Canelo of course holds all the major world titles. Also, there will be no rehydration clause in place.

Coppinger’s message on X:

“No signed contracts yet, but Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s top star, and Terence Crawford are primed to meet on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in September if all is finalized. And as Crawford said all along, it would take place at 168 pounds with no rehydration clause.”

It seems, then, that this super-fight, this modern day Dream Fight, is close to becoming a reality. Much in the same way the 2008 showdown between superstar Oscar De La Hoya and emerging sensation Manny Paquiao was shot down by many at the time of its announcement, this because these folks felt, quite understandably, that Pacquiao was too small for De La Hoya, many fans have shot this fight down also.

Canelo, these fans say, will likely enter the ring on fight night at somewhere around the 180 pound mark, this a substantial amount more than Crawford will weigh. But others say Crawford is special enough, indeed great enough, to be able to outbox the Mexican star and win a decision despite the weight disparity. If this fight does happen – and it seems we are closer than ever to seeing it go down – Crawford really will be, as the saying goes, ‘daring to be great.’

A massive super-fight, possibly a fight for the ages, in Las Vegas, the place where all the big and special ones used to take place. Who isn’t excited??

Can Crawford pull this off, and if he does, where does he rank all-time?

There are a number of potential classic fights to look forward to here in 2025, but for some (myself included) Canelo Vs. Crawford is the big one!