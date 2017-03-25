Canelo-GGG: De La Hoya to take previous offer to GGG off the table – questions GGG’s selling power

Middleweight king Gennady Golovkin is definitely a star, but is he a big star; even a mega-star? Oscar De La Hoya has major doubts regarding Golovkin’s ability to pull in the big pay-per-view numbers, and as a result, the earlier verbal offer to GGG for a September fight with Canelo Alvarez is “off the table.”

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, De La Hoya said that a new offer will be put forward to GGG, one that will take into consideration the middleweight champ’s pay-per-view sales.





“Because when Triple-G and [Danny] Jacobs does between 100,000 and 200,000 homes, it’s a big risk for me to put up a lot of money up front,” De La Hoya explained to The LA Times. “So if we want to make this fight happen, we have to work with each other. It all depends on the pay-per-vie and that’s the risk we all have to take. People talk about Golovkin being this big superstar. Why is he selling only 100,000 to 200,000 homes? He’s no Canelo, that’s for sure.”

All along, De La Hoya has argued how his fighter is the A-Side in the big fight and now, in light of what Oscar has said regarding the old deal being taken off the table (Golden Boy and GGG’s promoter Tom Loeffler are set to meet next week to try and thresh out another deal) it looks as though Golovkin will have to accept a whole lot less money if the fight is to go ahead. GGG-Jacobs did pull in pretty disappointing numbers at around 150,000 – nothing compared to the monstrous numbers the Mexican phenomenon can pull in.

Still, all this being said, why should De La Hoya be worried? Canelo, as we all know, pulls in the big bucks pay-per-view numbers, and against GGG, these numbers would be all but guaranteed. Let’s just hope Golovkin is presented with an offer he cannot refuse. Canelo may be the A-Side, but GGG is the champ. Will the super-fight still go ahead in September? We can only hope.