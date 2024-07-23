Canelo Alvarez Vs. Edgar Berlanga Ain’t Bad – “Puncher’s Chance”

As fight fans have read by now, it’s looking more likely that Mexican star Canelo Alvarez will shoot it out with Edgar Berlanga in his next fight, this in September, over Mexican Independence Day weekend. In contrast, some fans are unhappy about this matchup; some of us like it. Why? Well, Berlanga is a young stud who loves his mouth as much as his punching power, and we will also get an addition to the always-fierce Mexico Vs. Puerto Rico rivalry with this fight.

I’m glad the wholly undeserving Chris Eubank Jr is not punching the Canelo lottery ticket. Berlanga has some stuff going for him: he is unbeaten, he can crack, he genuinely believes he can beat Canelo, and Berlanga will entertain us all big-time in the build-up to the fight. Okay, it’s not the fight we all want to see – that would, of course, be Canelo against David Benavidez – but Canelo, if he does fight Berlanga next, will be at least risking things, well, a bit.

The PPV price for this fight should reign in a little; $80 or $90 for this one would be too much. With a stacked undercard, okay, we will pay. But maybe not otherwise. As we know, Canelo is his own boss, and he has earned that right. Berlanga, who streaked to a straight 16 KO wins at the start of his pro career, is looking to become a real star. At the very least, Berlanga will not be there to make up the numbers on September 14; this challenger will let his hands go with full-blooded intentions.

We hope so, anyway. We believe this will be the case. I’m in for this fight; it will be lively, and Berlanga has the proverbial puncher’s chance. We could see the upset, especially if Canelo lost a step or two and lost some appetite for hard fights at age 34. Sure, Berlanga could be outclassed and sent home after being served a boxing lesson. But this student might just sting the teacher. Hard.

Will you buy into the hype this fight will generate, and will you lay down your cash to find out if 26-year-old Berlanga, 22-0(17), is the real deal or merely a good talker?