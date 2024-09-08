Canelo Alvarez Eager to Silence Edgar Berlanga’s Brash Talk

Canelo Alvarez says he’s looking forward to giving mouthy New Yorker Edgar Berlanga the “beating of his life” this Saturday night, September 14th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The competitive spirit has been awoken in WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Caneo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) with the lip that cocky braggart Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) has been given him during the promotion of their fight.

Now, Canelo wants to break his face and give him a lesson he won’t soon forget in their match, live on DAZN PPV. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Canelo Eager to Break Berlanga’s Face

“I like them like that. I like them to be confident and do a lot of talking. I like breaking their face when they play like that. I’m eagerly awaiting that day. It’ll be the beatdown of his life,” said Canelo Alvarez to Premier Boxing about his fight against Edgar Berlanga.

Berlanga shouldn’t be ranked in the top 15 at all, period, given that he’s never beaten a true contender during his career. The WBA gave him a #1 ranking after beating a couple of British fighters, Jason Quigley and Padraig McCrory. Berlanga opted not to use his WBA mandatory that was given to him to challenge WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell.

Canelo-Berlanga: A Mismatch?

Most believe that Berlanga was afraid of losing to Morrell. So, instead, Berlanga waited until his promoter, Eddie Hearn, lined him up for a title shot against Canelo that he was nowhere ready for. On paper, it looked like a total disaster, especially for the fans ordering the event for $89.99.

Unfortunately for fans, the Canelo-Berlanga event isn’t cheap, selling for $89.99 on PPV. Unless people are eager to see the Canelo vs. Berlanga fight, there’s not much on the undercard to motivate them unless they’re excited about seeing the struggling former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant returning from a long 18-month layoff following a loss to take on Trevor McCumby for the WBA interim 168-lb title.

Lackluster undercard fights: