Can Luke Campbell defeat Vasyl Lomachenko? We may find out as the British star says he’s in talks to face the P-4-P king

There are a number of British fighters, British lions, who are facing seemingly impossible odds in big fights this year. We have Jamie McDonnell, the bantamweight titlist who is taking the trip to Japan to defend against “The Monster,” Naoya Inoue in May, we have former super-middleweight champ James DeGale travelling to Las Vegas to try and avenge his loss to Caleb Truax in the summer, and we have Kell Brook, the former IBF welterweight champ, looking at going to the US to try and win a major belt at 154.

But Luke Campbell, the 2012 Olympic gold medal winner, might just take the biggest, most testing and dangerous “away” challenge of the lot this year. In speaking with Sky Sports, Campbell said he has been “in talks” regarding taking a fight with the masterful Vasyl Lomachenko. As fans know, Lomachenko is hoping to fight Jorge Linares (who closely decisioned Campbell last year in a great fight) on May 12 (this fight still to be ironed out) – but if this fight cannot be made, or afterwards assuming “Loma” wins, it could be Campbell next.





According to the Sky Sports piece, Top Rank “are ready to offer Campbell a three-fight deal” in which they would co-promote him, and a fight with Lomachenko is the big one Campbell really wants.

“There is definitely talk about a potential fight between me and Lomachenko,” Campbell, 17-2(14) said. “I’m in boxing to face the best, fight the best, and beat the best. This is a massive fight. He’s a two-time Olympic champion, I’m Olympic champion. I love a challenge and I think it would be a great fight. He’s probably pound-for-pound best on the planet, and that’s my opinion, so why wouldn’t I want to challenge myself against someone like that? I’ve got skill, speed, power, heart, and I’ll fight anyone.”

But has Campbell, like Lomachenko a southpaw, got the combination of skill, speed, power and heart to be able to defeat Lomachenko; or to even test him? Remember, the last three guys to have fought the Ukrainian, good men all three, failed to even see the final bell; instead being forced to (or choosing to) quit on their stool. Campbell – who also wants to try and avenge his two points losses, to Yvan Mendy and to Linares – would be one monstrous underdog should he face Lomachenko. Still, as Campbell has made clear, this does not faze him in the slightest.

Might we see some truly unexpected and wholly monumental wins scored by British fighters here in 2018?