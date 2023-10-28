Boxing Tonight: Fury vs. Ngannou – Live Results

Francis Ngannou will be making his pro debut tonight against arguably the top heavyweight in the division, Tyson Fury, in their highly anticipated $79.99 ten-round contest on ESPN+ PPV at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Yes, the price tag is steep for some, but it could be worthwhile to fans, especially if Ngannou wins.

Live boxing results will be provided below tonight’s card, which begins at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Fury-Ngannou undercard

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath

Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran Galvan

On paper, it’s a mismatch, but given Fury’s history of getting dropped repeatedly in the last time he fought a big puncher, Deontay Wilder, you got to give Ngannou a chance tonight.

Ngannou has the chance to put himself in a position to make loads of dough in a rematch with Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) later on down the road if he wins tonight.

“I expect Francis Ngannou to get slaughtered,” said Stephen A. Smith on his site. “I believe a boxer will kick an MMA fighter’s a** in a boxing ring, and I believe an MMA fighter would slaughter a boxer in the octagon.

“Francis Ngannou has the type of power that can paralyze a human being. I will say this. I’ll give him a puncher’s chance from this standpoint. If Deontay Wilder, at a bloated up 231 with his slim legs of his, can drop Tyson Fury not once but twice in their trilogy, and drop him twice in their first fight, at least once in that twelfth round.

“If that Deontay Wilder that was close to 40 lbs lighter can drop Tyson Fury twice because he caught him with a right hand, what the hell if Tyson Fury gets caught by Francis Ngannou? When you coin the phrase, ‘A puncher’s chance,’ it’s because of the heavyweight division.

“There are plenty of people who couldn’t fight compared to their opponent, and they caught them, and you go to sleep. Francis Ngannou has the kind of electrifying power.

“They say his punches are the equivalent of 96 horsepower and more powerful than a twelve lb sledgehammer to the head. That’s what they describe a punch from Francis Ngannou to be. If that is the case and he catches Tyson Fury, who the hell knows what can happen?

“So, when I’m predicting a slaughter, I’m not omitting the possibility that can happen. I’m simply saying, that’s what it’ll take to beat Tyson Fury if you’re Francis Ngannou,” said Smith.

“I think when Tyson Fury signed that $200 million contract with Usyk, things got a little bit dangerous for Ngannou because it’s serious business now,” said Antonio Tarver to Boxing King Media about tonight’s fight between Fury & Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

“When you look at Tyson Fury, his personality is off the chart, and when you look at Ngannou, when you look at his story, you got to give a guy like that a chance, if nothing else. An African kid who only had a dream, and he made all his dreams come true, and he’s still undefeated in any ring or octagon.

“It’s a different animal; it’s a guy with different ability,” said Tarver about a fight between IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Fury. “He [Usyk] doesn’t have the heavyweight power that we’re used to seeing, but his skill set is off the chart.

“Skill beats Will, so you have to give Usyk, who is an unbeaten Olympic gold medalist, who has the majority of all the belts. You’ve got to give him a chance. He’s fighting a giant, and Tyson Fury has shown to be the biggest & the best so far.

“So, in a fight like that, you’ve got to lean towards the bigger and stronger guy. But if anybody can beat Tyson Fury, it’s a guy with Usyk’s skill & ability.”