Body Language: Fury’s reaction to the decision was not mind games!

Tyson Fury is already responding to his loss to Oleksandr Usyk and will be a man possessed by his quest to beat the Ukrainian in 2025 according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

Speaking to SportsLens in the wake of the heavyweight super fight between Fury and Usyk, Stanton — also known as the human lie detector — analysed the behaviours and comments made by ‘The Gypsy King’ following his defeat in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to Stanton, it could be a loss that reignites Fury’s innermost drive and set him on course for a defining period over the coming months to rediscover the qualities that once made him rated as the greatest heavyweight boxer in the world.

Fury’s reaction to the decision was not mind games. His body language made it clear he believed he deserved the win.

Stanton said: “As they were making the announcement, Tyson Fury put his arm up as if to claim victory and looked let down when it was given to Usyk. That appeared genuine, as if in his own heart he believed he had won it.

“Fury is genuinely very angry. What we see from him is frustration and anger. He’s clearly gutted after putting in all the work and it’s not Fury being delusional.

“There have been other voices with plenty of experience and authority who have also suggested he should have won the fight. I think he will almost definitely be seeking a further rematch.”

After leaving the ring, we already start to see a different Fury emerge, and he looks and sounds like a man who can beat Usyk in 2025

Stanton said: “By the time of the post-fight press conference he has calmed down and is taking it more on the chin but he wasn’t shy about his true feelings when he said that Usyk had been given a Christmas gift by the judges.

“For Fury it appears to now be an issue of personal pride, no longer about the money or other factors like that. He appears to truly believe he won that fight and he is now determined to make that right.

“The non verbal communication is clear. We are actually beginning to see again the version of the old Tyson Fury we all know. The bravado of the showman is there, it’s back.

“He presents himself as someone who isn’t going to cry about the result but suck it up, put the work in and chase a rematch in 2025.”