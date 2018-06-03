Billy Joe Saunders Injured; withdraws from Murray bout

WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has pulled out of a scheduled June 23 fight with Martin Murray due to injury.





Saunders (26-0-KO12) had been due to make the fourth defence of his title at The O2 but suffered a setback in training camp.

The champion said via his social media account: “Apologies for any inconvenience but due to the injury I had to withdraw from the fight on June 23.

“You have your ups in boxing but for me, the last three months have been downs. Sorry to Martin and the fans. I’ll be back soon.”

Murray said: “There’s nothing I can do. I’m obviously gutted.





“My management team is working on alternatives so hopefully I’ll have a new date in the next couple of weeks. Thanks to everyone for their continued support.”

Promoter Frank Warren will make a full statement on Monday.

