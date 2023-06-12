Bill Haney meeting with Bob Arum, planning Devin’s next fight

Bill Haney met with Top Rank boss Bob Arum today to discuss his options for Devin’s next fight. Arum has three fights he’s offering to the undisputed lightweight champion Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), who is in a strong position to cash in after his win last month.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has offered Regis Prograis for Haney to fight next, but that’s a risky one for Devin and it doesn’t promise to bring him a massive amount of dough.

Arum’s options for Haney:

Vasily Lomachenko – rematch

Teofimo Lopez

Shakur Stevenson

With Teofimo Lopez talking about wanting a new “nine-figure” contract with Top Rank for $100 million for him to come out of retirement, it’s safe to say that he won’t be Haney’s next fight.

On paper, Teofimo-Haney is the biggest money option for Haney, but Teofimo is following in Tyson Fury’s footsteps of choosing to retire after a big win and sit around doing nothing.

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) has the best chance of getting selected by Bill for Devin’s next fight because he has a better shot of winning that one than he does against the former two-division world champion Shakur (20-0, 10 KOs).

Bill Haney: “Another amazing business meeting lunch with the legend himself, Bob [Arum]. Hey Dev, we are working it out, baby. We’re working it out, and when something comes in, you’ll be the first to know.”

Question: Bob, what is the possibility that there will be the money there for a Devin Haney vs. Vasily Lomachenko rematch because Dev’s dad said he’d be open to it if the money was right for a

rematch.”

Bob Arum: That’s a that’s a very intelligent position to take, but I’m not going to talk about that now. I’m going to sit with Bill, who’s a friend of mine, and we’ll discuss it.”

Haney should give Lomachenko a rematch because there’s too much controversy over their fight last May for him to walk away now. The way it looks, Haney appears afraid of facing Loma again after getting lucky with the scoring.