WATCH LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr – Chris Arreola Press Conference

Premier Boxing Champions will deliver live streaming coverage of fight week events leading up this Saturday’s FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View headlined by former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. battling all-action heavyweight Chris “Arreola from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Wednesday, April 28: FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW Final Press Conference – 4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 29 – FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW UNDERCARD & FOX PBC Fight Night Final Press Conference – 2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. PT

Friday, April 30 – FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW WEIGH-IN – 4:00 p.m. ET/

3:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. PT

Premier Boxing Champions will deliver live streaming coverage of fight week events on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page leading up this Saturday’s FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View headlined by former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. battling all-action heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Fighters competing on the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View undercard Saturday, May 1, previewed their respective showdowns during a virtual press conference Tuesday before they step in the ring for the event headlined by former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. battling all-action heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The virtual press conference featured former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa, Jr. and Abel Ramos, who meet in the co-main event, sensational super welterweight contender Sebastián “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora and hard-hitting Jorge “El Demonio’’ Cota, who battle in a 12-round attraction, and rising welterweight star Jesús Ramos and U.S. Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina, who square-off to kick off the pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

TGB Promotions promote the event. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans in a limited capacity, with all guests remaining socially distanced and subject to local and state health guidelines throughout the event.

The FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View is priced at $49.99.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Tuesday:

OMAR FIGUEROA JR.

“I’m definitely looking to make this an interesting fight. We don’t get paid for overtime. Suppose I can get it done in a round, trust that I’m going to try. It all depends on what Abel brings to the ring. We’ll see what kind of fight he brings and go from there.

“When you’re facing the top guys in the sport, and you know you’re not 100% healthy, the weight of it all becomes unbearable at times. I needed to give my body time to heal, and right now, I feel like all of that is behind me. I feel as close to 100% as I’ve ever felt, and I’m excited to see how my body holds up.

“All I’m focused on is Abel Ramos. He’s no light task, so I can’t look ahead to any possible matchups in the future. The only thing I can control is my performance in this fight on May 1.

“These last couple of years have been tough for me. My life has been this sport ever since I was three or four years old. Thinking about a loss never crossed my mind until it actually happened. Having that ‘1’ in the loss column gave me a different perspective on everything, and you’ll see it on May 1.

“I’ve given fans great fights throughout my career, including a few times at this venue. It takes two to tango, so we’ll see what Abel brings on fight night. I can’t wait to get this show on the road.

“I’m excited to continue this new chapter in my career and show everyone how I’ve grown. I appreciate everyone who has stood by me. I really believe this is going to be the best chapter yet.”

ABEL RAMOS

“I’ve been training hard, and I’m going to be ready to step in against Omar on May 1. I have a great opportunity, and there’s nothing on my mind but taking advantage of it.

“The experts are right to say that we can steal the show because of our styles. The styles are going to mix very well. The fans are definitely going to love this fight.

“Omar is a warrior, and we can’t look past him. The winner of this fight will definitely be placed in a great position. There’s no chance I’m overlooking Omar, but I’m still very aware of where I can go with a win on May 1.

“There have been a lot of great wars in this venue. Something about that place attracts these types of fights. Like always, I’m just focused on my job heading into this fight. To me, that job is giving fans an exciting fight.

“To everyone watching this fight, this is going to be a great battle between Mexican warriors. It’s a whole card full of warriors, and we’re going to do our part to give everyone a great show from start to finish.”

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

“I’m excited to be on this card and be part of the Cinco de Mayo legacy of fighting for the Mexican fans.

“We just picked up training right where we left off after my last fight. I didn’t take any time off after the fight in December. Since we were originally supposed to fight Cota, this is really my second training camp preparing for him.

“If I wanted to, I could squeeze down to 147 pounds. I walk around at my ring weight. This camp was probably even easier than my last camp in that sense because it’s getting a little hotter so that there’s no problem with any weight coming off.

“We’re looking to get that shot at the champions in this division. No matter who is in front of us, we aim to impress and show everyone we deserve to be on that level. We don’t really worry too much about what the competition in my immediate future will look like; we just keep working hard one fight at a time.

“I know that they say Cota has a lot of power, and his record shows it. We’re ready for war, a boxing match, or anything he brings. I’m ready to win no matter what.

“I felt the competition level changed with fighting Nathaniel Gallimore. Winning that fight and my most recent one has really helped boost my confidence, so I feel like I can take on anyone in this division.

“This is going to be a war. We’re both going to be bringing it from the opening bell, and I can’t wait for it to take place in front of live fans.”

JORGE COTA

“I know that I’m facing a tough undefeated fighter who’s very talented, but I’m bringing my best. I’m training very hard to be 100% on May 1.

“Nothing is too different compared to the preparation we had for the first time we were supposed to fight Fundora. We both wanted to fight each other after it got canceled, so I’m glad we’re still able to make it happen.

“I’m in Tucson, Arizona right now, getting in great work to be ready and at my best on May 1. I only had a bit of a cough for COVID-19 symptoms, so I didn’t feel any ill effects from it, and I certainly don’t feel any right now.

“It’s hard to find sparring partners with Fundora’s characteristics, but I’m very confident with what we’ve been able to do in camp. We’ve found guys with similar physical attributes to give me the looks I need in sparring.

“This is a fight that the fans are going to be on their feet for. This fight could end at any one moment. We’re going to be trying to knock each other out from the start, and we’ll see what happens on May 1.

“I’m going to go into the ring fully prepared and with no intention other than getting this victory. I know what this win means for my career. I prepared myself physically and mentally for what this fight means for my career.

“There’s no secret that when the bell rings, we’re going to come after each other. I can’t wait for this fight, and I’m definitely ready to steal the show on May 1.”

JESUS RAMOS

“I feel that I’ve been stepping up with each fight. Javier Molina is a big step up. If everything goes right, we’re going to keep stepping up little by little. I want to be a champion by the time I’m 21-years-old. I know that if I keep doing everything right, I can accomplish that goal.

“I set my knockouts up, and I work hard each round. If the knockout comes, it comes, but if not, I’m always ready to go 12 rounds. That’s how it’s going to be on May 1.

“Molina is the opponent who will bring the best out of me. I hope for that to happen in this fight. I want to go past round four. I want to show everyone my true talent. Some people classify me as a knockout artist, but I’ve seen what I do in sparring, and I hope to showcase that in this fight.

“Sparring with Terence Crawford and Maurice Hooker was a great experience. It’s given me a boost of confidence going into any fight I have. I’ve seen how champions train and have been in there with champions. It was really intense sparring, and it was great to learn from guys of that caliber.

“We’ve always had high-level training camps, no matter who the opponent is. I always prepare as if it’s a world title fight. I don’t take anyone lightly, and that’s definitely the case with Javier Molina. A lot of people consider him my toughest test to date, but I think those tough training camps have me ready for this step up.”

JAVIER MOLINA

“We’re working hard in the gym because we have a young tough opponent here. This won’t be an easy fight, and that’s what I expect at this point in my career.

“My last fight against Jose Pedraza was a tough battle; it just wasn’t my night. When I got into this fight, I knew that this was the type of fight I needed to get back to where I want to be.

“I was off from the beginning in my last fight. I was impatient in the fight, But I’m grateful that I’m back with an opportunity to get to where I want to be.

“I think with a win over Pedraza, I would have had a 140-pound title shot, but I always knew that going back to 147 was inevitable. I feel great at this weight, and we’re working hard to put on a show.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life. After my loss to Pedraza, I just stayed in the ring and kept working hard. I’m thankful for this opportunity to showcase my skills. I have nothing but respect for Ramos, but it’s a totally different story when we’re in the ring.

“A win over Ramos gets me a level closer to a world title. I’ve been a pro since I was 19, so I know that we’ve been working hard and training great. I plan on taking full advantage of this opportunity on May 1.”

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“We’re really excited about this pay-per-view undercard. We have three great all-action, toss-up fights. There’s been a lot of talk lately about great young welterweight prospects, and I have to say that everyone should keep their eye on Jesus Ramos. He’s stepping up to open the pay-per-view in his toughest opponent to date in an excellent U.S. Olympian in Javier Molina.

“Sebastian Fundora is another top prospect stepping in for this pay-per-view, and he’ll also be facing a tough veteran who should provide a real test in Jorge Cota. Plus, Omar Figueroa Jr. taking on Abel Ramos is a perfect style matchup that I believe will break out to be a ‘Mexican style’ Gatti vs. Ward fight. This is truly a stacked card from top to bottom.”