Andre Ward: “I Don’t Have A History With Canelo, I’ve Never Said His Name”

Don’t go expecting Andre Ward to come back and fight Canelo Alvarez. Recently, Ward, who retired undefeated back in 2017, was helping Caleb Plant in the gym. Plant of course challenges the Mexican superstar in their 168 pound unification clash in November, and certain people in certain places seemed to try and build up a rivalry between Canelo and Ward – with one article suggesting Canelo was open to the idea of fighting Ward after facing (and of course Canelo thinks beating) Plant.

Ward, 32-0(16) spoke with Fight Hype in an attempt to clear things up.

“I don’t have no history with that guy,” Ward said of Canelo. “The internet, since I retired, came up with this rivalry that’s not real. This man has never said my name pertaining to a fight when I was active, when I was retired. I’ve never said his name. This all came about because I’m retired and we fought a common opponent (Sergey Kovalev). Even after that fight he never said my name. I don’t think he will ever say my name like that. In terms of wanting to fight. So, no, we don’t have a history. There’s nothing to preserve or be worried about. At the end of the day he’s just another fighter on the other side of the ring. Somebody that I consider a friend. So there’s really nothing there.

“There’s a fake rivalry out there that’s been talked about for the last four years between me and Canelo. So it looks like a thing but there’s really nothing to see.”

There have been a good number of interesting hypothetical ‘who would win’ articles written on this dream fight, but that’s all Ward Vs. Canelo will ever be – a dream fight. Ward is too smart to come back now, aged 37. Ward did it all, at both 168 and 175 pounds, and he has zero to prove. Sure, a Canelo-Ward fight would have been a fascinating fight had it somehow been made when both men were active, but those people who see an ongoing rivalry between the two have clearly got it all wrong.

So Ward is passing on some words of wisdom to Plant? That’s it. As Ward has hopefully made clear with his talk with Fight Hype: there is NO rivalry.