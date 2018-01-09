Amir Khan to hold presser in London tomorrow, set to announce something “major” – whispers says Khan has signed with Eddie Hearn!

Amir Khan is set to host a press conference in London tomorrow, during which the former 140 pound champ will make what he himself says will be “a major announcement.” Just this week rumors surfaced, suggesting Khan has a fight set against Adrien Broner, but while this may indeed be the big news the 31 year old will release officially tomorrow, there are more whispers saying he has even bigger news.

Khan, these reports say – as per Fighthype and World Boxing News – will reveal how he has in fact signed a multi-fight deal with none other than Eddie Hearn of Matchroom; Hearn being a man Khan once, quite recently said, he would “never work with.” It will indeed be something of a now somewhat expected shock if Khan does indeed make this announcement tomorrow.

As to who Khan may fight next, with or without Hearn, that is still very much up in the air: it could be Broner (who put out a message yesterday saying how he will be ready to fight, “whether it’s Omar Figueroa or Amir Khan”) or it could be someone else. As to where the fight will take place, Khan’s comeback seems likely to go ahead in the UK; especially if he has indeed signed with Hearn (even though Hearn has made major inroads into the U.S market just recently).

Speculation is rife right about now, but we will have to wait and see what Khan has to say for himself tomorrow. But if Khan HAS signed with Hearn, does this mean that we will finally get to see a Khan-Kell Brook clash? Khan once went on record saying he would fight Brook but that he would not work with Hearn. How things (may have) change!

For the record, Khan, 31-4(19) has not boxed since he was quite brutally knocked out by the bigger Canelo Alvarez in May of 2016. Khan, though, remains big news, at least here in the UK, hence all the internet chat regarding what his imminent announcement might be. Can Khan bounce back here in 2018?