Ahmed Elbiali faces Jean Pascal on 12/8

Unbeaten contender Ahmed Elbiali will take on former world champion Jean Pascal in the 10-round light heavyweight main event of a special Friday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, December 8 from Hialeah Park in Miami, Florida.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features former two-time world champion Chad Dawson against hard-hitting contender Edwin Rodriguez in a 10-round bout plus a showdown between unbeaten prospects Austin Dulay (11-0, 8 KOs) and Raynell Williams (12-0, 6 KOs) in eight rounds of lightweight action.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing, begin at $30 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.TicketForce.com or calling (877) 840-0457, and are also available at the casino cage.

“The historic Hialeah Park Racetrack & Casino is a beautiful venue for an old-school crossroads fights like Ahmed Elbiali vs. Jean Pascal and Chad Dawson vs. Edwin Rodriguez,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “In the main event, the world will be watching to see if the young contender Elbiali will have his day or if the older champion Jean Pascal still has what it takes. With Dawson vs. Rodriguez, it is ‘do or die’ time for both these guys. The winner of this fight will go on to another big opportunity. The loser will have some thinking to do. It’s going to be an outstanding night of fights from top to bottom, at one of the nicest venues for boxing in North America.”

The 27-year-old Elbiali (16-0, 13 KOs) is a powerful 175-pound contender looking to prove he stacks up with the other big punchers in the division. Born in Cairo, Egypt and now living in Miami, he will be fighting before a hometown crowd in a major step up bout against the former 175-pound champion Pascal. Elbiali is coming off a TKO victory against Christopher Brooker in his last fight on July 18 after previously stopping Jackson Junior in March.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get here and believe in my skills enough to give this opportunity,” said Elbiali. “This is my golden ticket. I’m excited, ready and blessed for this opportunity. Come December 8, it will be fireworks in Miami!”

Pascal (31-5-1, 18 KOs) was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti but now lives in Laval, Quebec, Canada, and won the light heavyweight title with a decision victory over Adrian Diaconu. He went on to make three defenses, including a victory over Chad Dawson, before losing the title to Bernard Hopkins in 2011. The 34-year-old is looking to bounce back from losing a majority decision to Eleider Alvarez in his last fight on June 3.





“This is not only a comeback fight, but I’m ready to battle for my career on December 8,” said Pascal. “They’re trying to give this young guy a test against a former champion and he’s going to try to use me as a ladder to the next level in this sport. I have a dangerous opponent and I’m going to be ready for him. When I fought Bernard Hopkins I was the young lion, now it’s the other way around and I’m going to be ready to show him something he’s never seen before.”

The 35-year-old Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs) is a two-time light heavyweight champion who has been in the ring against some of the best boxers in the division throughout this era. He won the light heavyweight world championship with a unanimous decision victory over Tomasz Adamek in 2007 and lost the title via a technical decision to Jean Pascal in 2010. He regained the belt with a majority decision victory over Bernard Hopkins in 2012 before losing to Andre Ward later that year. Fighting out of New Haven, Connecticut, Dawson is coming off a technical knockout loss to Andrzej Fonfara in his last fight on March 4.

“I know Edwin Rodriguez very well from sparring together in the past,” said Dawson. “We’re both in a position where we really need this win, and that’s going to make this an exciting fight. I’m motivated to do it one more time, and this time, I’m doing it right. I know that he’s strong and aggressive, but I’ve been in fights like this. I’m prepared for that type of intensity level, and I’m ready to go out and enjoy myself. I think my boxing will be the difference in the fight, and that will get me back to where I’ve been in the past.”

Rodriguez (29-2, 20 KOs) has the kind one-punch knockout power that makes him a dangerous opponent against anyone in the division. Rodriguez was born in Moca, Dominican Republic and now lives in Worchester, Mass. while training out of Houston. The 32-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Andre Ward in his biggest bout to date and he most recently scored a technical knockout victory over Melvin Russell on July 18.





“Chad Dawson is a former champion and a great fighter who at one point was looked at as close to being one of the best fighters, pound-for-pound,” said Rodriguez. “He’s had had his share of losses, but he was beating Fonfara in his last fight before being caught and knocked out. It was very important for me to come back and win my last fight by knockout, but an impressive win over a guy of Chad’s caliber will revitalize my career. This is going to be a great fight and I believe I can win by knockout or decision.”