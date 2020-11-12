Danny Garcia: I see holes in Errol Spence’s game

Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) says he’s motivated to face IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KOs) watching his recent fights against Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia.

Garcia, 32, says he saw “holes” in Spence’s game from those two fights that he confident can exploit to his benefit.

In less than a month from now, Garcia will be challenging Spence on December 5th on Fox Sports pay-per-view at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Although Danny is a sizable underdog in the fight, he believes that he’s got the knowledge to hand Errol his first loss.

It doesn’t hurt that Garcia is facing Spence with him coming off of a horrible car crash last year in October 2019. There are still many questions about whether Spence will ever be the fighter he was before the crash.

Danny is in the position to be the one to test whether Spence is still cogent or not. If Spence can no longer handle a hard shot without hitting the deck, he’s going to get found out quickly by Garcia.

Danny Garcia ready to take Spence’s titles

If Spence’s punch resistance has been affected by the car accident, he probably won’t last long against Garcia with his any look left hook.

“After the Mikey [Garcia] fight and the [Shawn] Porter fight, I saw some holes in his game, and I felt like this is a great opportunity for me to be champion again,” said Danny Garcia during this week’s Zoom press conference in talking about his against Spence.

“He’s a great champion, I’m a great champion, and I feel these type of fights bring out the best in Danny Garcia. That’s why I wanted it,” said Garcia.

A positive that can come from Garcia facing Spence is there’s less for him to lose if he gets beaten. The boxing public won’t hold it against Danny if he gets beaten by Spence, as he’s considered one of the best welterweights on the planet.

Also, Garcia will get a nice payday against Spence from the pay-per-view on Fox, which helps. Even if Garcia loses the fight, he’ll cry all the way to the bank.

As long as Danny goes out on his shield and looks brave during the contest, there won’t be a huge loss for him. He’s got to fight hard and make it competitive.

The worst thing Danny can do is fight in a safety-first manner, the way that Mikey Garcia did last year against Spence. Mikey looked like he fought to survive rather than win, and it made him look like he was just there for the paycheck.

Garcia sees things he can exploit

“I felt like Spence was the bigger and better man against Mikey,” said Danny on Errol’s fight last year against Mikey Garcia.

“I think the size difference and he [Spence] let his hands go, and Mikey didn’t have an answer. Mikey froze, and he [Errol] won every round just by letting his hands go.

“Mikey didn’t take no risks. Mikey did some good things in there. He held his ground well, he landed some good counter punches, and those are things that I’m taking into consideration for this camp,” said Garcia.

Mikey did land some counter punches against Spence that made him less aggressive, but he didn’t do enough to be competitive against.

Danny needs to learn from that fight and not fall into the trap, thinking he can beat Spence by counter punching. After Spence got caught a few times by Mikey early on, he boxed him the remainder of the way and rarely gave him anything to counter.

Spence will likely keep the action long against Danny and not allow him to land his bread & butter left hook. Danny needs his opponents to commit to their power shots for him to land his left hook.

Errol taking his training more seriously

“It just made me more focused, more hungry, and to make sure I kept my weight down,” Spence said when asked how the car accident affected him.

“Before, I was coming to training camp when I had a fight lined up. But now, I’m actually training year-round and making it more of a priority than just, ‘Okay, I’ve got a fight now.

“I’ve got to train.’ Now I’m training ahead of time instead of waiting until the last minute,” said Spence.

It’s good that Spence is taking his training seriously now because he looked like he was in the 180s when he first started training for the Danny Garcia fight. The real test of whether Spence is taking his training seriously is how heavy he gets for his next fight.

You can’t use this contest as an example of Spence taking his training more seriously because he was as big as a house when he started training for the match. But if Spence wants to stay at 147 for a few more fights, he’s going to need to train in between his bouts to keep his weight down.