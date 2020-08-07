Devin Haney wants Javier Fortuna fight

Devin Haney is interested in facing Javier Fortuna now that his August 28th fight against Jorge Linares has fallen through. However, Haney doesn’t want to fight on the Golden Boy Promotions card on that date at the Fantasy Springs Casino & Resort in Indio, California.

Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19, and he’s now off the August 28 card. Initially, it was said that Linares was told to rest for ten days. It was thought that he’d still be able to potentially fight on Golden Boy’s card on DAZN on August 28, but not anymore. He won’t be fighting.

Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) wants to remain on the card, and he’s hoping his promoters will be able to find an opponent for him to fight. If Haney isn’t willing to fight Fortuna on August 28, then that won’t work. Fortuna would need to fight on his event with Matchroom whenever that is.

“I don’t “fill in” I have my own date we can fight on my date,” said Haney when asked if he’s interested in being Fortuna’s fill-in replacement for the August 28th date. “I’m willing to go against an Army if I got to!!”

Devin, 21, always talks like this, but he never faces anyone that you can call a good fighter. In Haney’s last fight against little known Alfredo Santiago in November of last year, he had a lot of problems with his size and power. Santiago roughed Haney up, causing a shoulder injury.

Haney is supposed to be fighting Yuriorkis Gamboa next, but he failed to mention that today. #1 WBC Fortuna is ranked higher than the 38-year-old Gamboa, who isn’t ranked at all in the World Boxing Council’s top 15. Although Gamboa is rated #9 by the WBA, he’s not in the WBC’s rankings.

Fortuna u was talking all that sh*t!! Wassssupp !!!? — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 7, 2020

Haney might be just pulling Fortuna’s leg about being interested in fighting him, though, as he’s always talking about different fighters on his social media site.

Unfortunately, Haney never fights any of the guys he mentions. Most of the guys that Haney has been fighting have been lower-level fighters, and fighters that look lost.

Fortuna would be a dangerous step up for Haney, who might not be ready for such a talented fighter. Boxing fans would love to see Haney and Fortuna fight as these two highly skilled fighters, and it would make for an exciting match. It’s not a good sign that Haney is telling Fortuna he has to fight on his card.