Zayas vs. Fortea, Ramirez vs. Espinoza: date, time, how to watch

This Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in sunny Pembroke Pines, Florida, Xander Zayas is squaring up against Spain’s Jorge Fortea in a sizzling 10-round showdown. The Zayas-Fortea clash is the appetizer to the main course – the WBO featherweight title fight where champ Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez and undefeated Mexican hopeful Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza will duke it out.

You can catch all the action – Ramirez vs. Espinoza and Zayas vs. Fortea – live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. It’s kicking off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, so don’t miss it!

Brought to you by Top Rank, alongside Zanfer Promotions, you can snatch up tickets now at Ticketmaster.com. Hurry up, they’re selling like hotcakes!

Now, about Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) – he’s been on the fast track to stardom since signing with Top Rank at 16 and making his pro debut in October 2019. Now in his fifth pro year, he’s eyeing a title in the jam-packed 154-pound division. He’s fresh off an eight-round unanimous decision victory over Ronald Cruz in June and a fifth-round TKO triumph over the formidable Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in September. Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs), on the other side, is a seasoned pro from Spain with a three-fight winning streak under his belt.

Post-training, Zayas had a few words to share:

“Counting down to fight night! I’m buzzing for that bell to ring on December 9 in South Florida. This one’s for all my Boricuas from the ‘Island of Enchantment’ and the far-reaching ‘Puerto Rican Diaspora’ – I know you’ll be watching on ESPN.”

“I’m fired up to end this year with a wallop and keep climbing the junior middleweight ranks. Next year, it’s all about moving up, one step at a time. Trust me, every time I step into the ring, you’re going to see a more polished Zayas.”

“A huge shoutout to the fans for their unwavering support. Also, I’m psyched to share the spotlight with my good friend and respected Cuban boxer, ‘El Tren’ Robeisy Ramírez. We’re almost at a full house, and we’re ready to serve up a fiesta of Latin flair with a Cuban-Puerto Rican twist!”