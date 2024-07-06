Zepeda Ready with Multiple Game Plans to Conquer Cabrera

William Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) reveals he has multiple game plans to use tonight to defeat Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) in their lightweight battle at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California.

(Photo Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda)

Adapting to Cabrera’s Elusive Style

Zepeda acknowledges that Cabrera’s fighting style will make it difficult for him to use his high-volume punching attack. That’s why he’s worked on other game plans in camp to find something that will lead him to victory in their twelve-round headliner contest.

Zepeda-Cabrera will be shown live on DAZN tonight. The broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Zepeda, 28, doesn’t say why Cabrera was chosen by his promoters to be his opponent rather than an easier-to-hit fighter who would trade. It could be that Golden Boy views Cabrera as good preparation to fight WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, a mover who is hard to connect.

Zepeda is ranked #1 with the WBC, so he could soon challenge Shakur if Golden Boy wants that champion for their young star.

Zepeda’s Confidence and Adaptability

“We know he’s a tough fighter, a difficult fighter. We know the style that he has. We have a few came plans if our main game plan doesn’t work, and I’ve come to beat him,” said William Zepeda to Fighthype about his opponent for tonight, Giovanni Cabrera.

It’ll be interesting to see if Zepeda can move well enough to cut off the ring on Cabrera if he chooses to stay in motion. Cabrera and his trainer have learned they lack the offensive tools to stand and fight Zepeda without becoming another knockout victim.

“That’s the type of fighter I am. I throw a lot of punches and I work for that type of style during my entire career, but we know Giovanni Cabrera is a different style of fighter. So, I’ve worked on a little different type of things this time,” said Zepeda.

“I’m reserving myself a little bit more, trying to throw stronger punches because I know he’s a surprising fighter and I can probably get surprised by him if I get carried away. It’s been hard for him to find a sparring partner that throws a lot of punches like me,” said Zepeda about what Cabrera had to do in training camp to prepare for his high-volume style.

Throwing harder punches could help Zepeda because he’s likely to have limited opportunities to connect on Cabrera if he moved around.

“It was hard for me to find a sparring partner like Cabrera. I’m going to try and make him fight my fight. I’m going to try and make him do what I want him to do and stay at my distance. We’ll see how the rounds progress and how the fight plan plays out. I want to beat him convincingly to show that I belong at 135,” said Zepeda.