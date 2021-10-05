WBA Strawweight Champ Knockout CP Freshmart Improves To 22-0

Earlier today in his native Thailand, WBA strawweight champ, Knockout CP Freshmart (real name Thammanoon Niyomtrong) scored an impressive KO over countryman Siridech Deebook. Frashmart, who is now unbeaten in 22 pro fights, dropped his challenger in the second-round and he then finished off his 29 year old foe with two further knockdowns in the third. The referee waved things off at the :49-second mark. Deebook, who had won his previous six fights and was making his first assault on a world title, falls to 23-7-1(13).

The crazily-named Freshmart is one of the best, yet least known (outside of his home country) lower-weight fighters out there today. Standing just 5’1” and possessing a reach of 61-inches, the little giant from Surin, Thailand has been WBA champ since way back in the summer of 2016 (Freshmart having had no less than four fights that contested the interim version of the WBA strawweight strap before that). Freshmart today notched up his ninth title retention. However small a fighter is, those numbers are impressive.

As with many of the small guys of the sport, it’s a shame Freshmart is not competing in a talent-rich weight division, where there are big names to face. Also, aside from one fight that was staged in China, Freshmart has exclusively boxed at home. Can Freshmart ever make it as an international star? As good as he is to watch (check out his fights on YouTube), it is to be hoped Freshmart does make the move and fights abroad.

Not a huge puncher (just 8 KO’s from his 22 wins), Freshmart nevertheless throws a lot of punches and he is exciting to watch. Freshmart looked good today, especially considering how he had not boxed since March of last year. Also, Freshmart ended his KO drought with today’s fight, having not stopped an opponent since back in March of 2017.

I for one hope to see more of 31 year old Freshmart in the near future. How about YOU? Ring Magazine rankings currently have Freshmart as the #1 strawweight in the world.