Tyson Vs. Jones Jr – Will You Pay $49.99? And What If Canelo Fights That Night As Scheduled?

It was always going to prove quite interesting to hear how stiff the P-P-V price-tag would be for the September 12 exhibition bout between legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Now, as per a tweet from boxing writer Greg Rosenstein, the news since picked up by websites Bad Left Hook and Bloody Elbow, the price has been released – and it ain’t cheap. $49.99.

Though the event in California will reportedly feature a ton of other stuff – nothing officially announced yet but, the word is there will be other bouts, featuring both boxers and MMA fighters, as well as some musical performances – it is the main event people are interested in and this is what they will be paying the dollars for. But will YOU pay fifty bucks to see Tyson and Jones Jr box an exhibition in which, who knows, the two veterans may well just move around and go through the motions, not trying to hurt one another?

The promoters behind Tyson Vs. Jones Jr are of course hoping to pull in a huge P-P-V crowd. But on top of the hefty fee, another problem that could hurt sales is the still-scheduled Canelo Alvarez fight of that same night (still no confirmed opponent for Canelo, but Callum Smith, by all accounts, remains the favorite). If the Mexican superstar fights on September 12 which card will you go for – Tyson-Jones Jr, or Canelo-whoever (but hopefully Smith, a good, strong super-middleweight who will be coming to win the fight)?

Fans will be in no mood to shell out for both fight cards, that’s for sure.

At least Tyson says he is going to hand all proceeds he receives from the Jones Jr bout to charity. Who knows how much cash the fast approaching exhibition-topped September card will actually generate. Tyson-Jones Jr will be available through cable, satellite and Triller. Will it bomb or will it prove to be a smashing success?

Tyson Vs. Jones Jr has attracted an amazing amount of attention, for good or for bad reasons.