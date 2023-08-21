Tim Tszyu says Jermell Charlo knows he’s losing to Canelo

Tim Tszyu says Jermell Charlo knows he will lose to undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 30th, and that’s why he’s already talking about wanting to return to the 154-lb division to resume defending his titles.

If Jermell loses to Canelo, he’ll undoubtedly return to 154 to take Terence Crawford up on his fight offer. That’s a big money fight for Jermell and could be similar to what he’s getting to face Canelo.

The guy that will be missing out, at least in the short term, is Tszyu (23-0, 17 KOs), who is too dangerous for Jermell to risk fighting in his first fight back at 154.

Tszyu will have to wait until the smoke clears from the Jermell vs. Crawford fight before he gets his shot at the winner or the loser. As big as the Charlo-Crawford fight is expected to be, they’ll likely fight twice.

Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) was unhappy when he learned that the WBO planned on stripping him of his 154-lb title the moment he enter the ring to fight Canelo because he was supposed to defend the belt against Tszyu, who had waited an entire year for his title shot, only to see Charlo dash off to fight Canelo instead.

Tszyu plans on staying busy with his career, possibly facing WBC interim junior middleweight champion Brian Mendoza.

That fight will create a tremendous amount of interest, both in Australia and the U.S. Of course, not on the level of a fight against Jermell Charlo if Tszyu could get a chance to fight him, but it’ll still be a colossal match-up.

“A year and a half, I’m supposed to fight him, and then he had the deadline. Rule are rules,” said Tim Tszyu to Fight Hub TV about undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

While some boxing fans believe Jermell would beat Tszyu, the way that Charlo has been dragging it out for over a year suggests that he doesn’t share their thoughts.

Tszyu will get his chance eventually to fight Jermell, but only after he’s lost to Canelo on September 30th and then to Crawford. It’s safe to say that by the time Tszyu fights Charlo, he’ll be beltless & in desperate straights.

“There needs to be justice. You can’t just hold up a division. It’s wrong,” said Tszyu. “If he [Jermell] wants that belt back, then bring the other three along with it because I want all four.

“He’s already talking about coming back down, which means that he already knows he will lose to Canelo,” said Tszyu about Jermell.