The New Guard: Haney, Garcia, and a Boxing Generation Delivering

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, only 25, are set to meet on April 20th on DAZN PPV, part of the new guard taking over the sport.

The two will meet two months from now in a fight that should attract massive interest from fans at a still-to-be-determined location in the U.S. Haney & Garcia are creating massive interest in the 140-lb division, a weight class that is often ignored by fans due to a lack of popular fighters.

We’ve seen being primarily carried by the welterweight division in North America in recent years, but with top guys Terence Crawford and Errol Spence getting long in the tooth and rarely fighting anymore, Garcia and Haney are ready to take over as the flag bearers.

Tested Against the Best

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) has already been tested against the best, having beaten former three-division world champion Vasily Lomachenko last year and with wins over the #1 fighter at 140, Regis Prograis.

Although Haney’s win over Lomachenko was controversial in the eyes of the boxing world, he totally dominated Prograis, who was easily the best fighter at 140, until he defeated him.

Haney is now the new King of the 140-lb division and the guy to beat. It’s admirable on the 25-year-old Ryan Garcia that he’s brave enough to fight him, because none of the other top dogs have shown interest in wanting to mix it up with the San Franciso-born, Las Vegas-raised fighter.

Ryan has unbelievable punching power in his left hand and is today’s biggest puncher in the light welterweight division. With Ryan’s left hook smash, he can end a fight at any moment, even late in the contest.

Where Ryan lags is his boxing ability, which is rudimentary at this early stage of his career, but his power bails him out of tight spots.

It’s possible that Ryan will never advance in the skills department but will continue to find success due to his lethal left hook. You can argue that Ryan is the Deontay Wilder of the 140-lb division.

Like Deontay, Ryan is uncoordinated and unskilled, but with his one-punch power, all he needs to do is land cleanly on the button at some point, and he can win.

In Ryan’s only career loss against Gervonta Davis, he failed to connect with his left hook in that fight and was taken out before he got the chance to nail him with it.