Terence Crawford Interviewed By Carl Froch: “That’s Why We Fight, So All The Questions Can Be Answered”

Via his always entertaining YouTube channel, ‘Froch on Fighting,’ former super-middleweight ruler Carl Froch interviewed Terence Crawford this week in Dubai. Clear mutual respect was on display, and a smiling Crawford answered questions on many subjects.

Froch asked “Bud” if he wanted to fight Canelo Alvarez and what would happen if the fight took place.

“Of course,” Crawford said when Froch asked him if he was serious about wanting to fight the much bigger Canelo. “I’m always confident that I can win any fight that I step in the ring to have. You know, Canelo is a big, strong competitor, he’s a great fighter, a future Hall of Famer. That’s what we’re in the game for to leave a legacy that will surpass our lifetime. (On what tactics he would use against Canelo, box and move or stand in the pocket) That’s why we fight so that all the questions can be answered on fight night. I don’t want to go in there and say I’m gonna box him; when I get in the ring, I might stay in front of him. I don’t want to say I’m going to stay there in front of him when I might have to box him. I’m the type of fighter that I make adjustments on the fly. Along my whole career, I do what’s necessary to get the job done.”

It would be fascinating if Crawford fought Canelo sometime next year. Up at 168 pounds, with true greatness on the line, can Crawford pull this off? That saying, ‘he dared to be great,’ will be writ large, whatever the outcome of the fight, if Crawford does challenge Canelo, that’s for certain.

Answering a few more questions from Froch, Crawford said his all-time favorite fighter is Roy Jones, Muhammad Ali is the greatest ever, and Diego Corrales-Jose Luis Castillo fight-one is his all-time favorite.

Crawford is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, whatever he does from here on in his career.