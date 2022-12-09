Terence Crawford & David Avanesyan make weight

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan weighed in successfully on Friday afternoon for their main event fight on BLK Prime on Saturday night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

(Photo credit: Tom Hogan / BLK Prime)

Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) weighed in at 146.6 lbs, and his opponent Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) came in at 146.8 lbs.

Whether Crawford wants to admit it or not, this fight will need to bring in a healthy number of buys for him to have a shot at getting fights against Errol Spence Jr or Jermell Charlo in the future.

Unfortunately for Crawford, he’s not fighting the right opponent to bring in a respectable number of buys, and he’s on a new platform that boxing fans are unfamiliar with.

As a result, the buy total for Crawford-Avanesyan could wind up being embarrassingly low, which will put Crawford in the position of needing to stay at 147 and take a risky fight against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to try and increase his popularity enough for him to negotiate a good deal with Spence or Jermell Charlo.

The way Crawford looked in his last fight against Shawn Porter, he’ll lose to Boots Ennis, and he might even get beaten by Avanesyan on Saturday.

A lot of things change when you’re 35 years old and fighting only once a year against weak opposition, as Crawford has in the last couple of years.

Weights:

Terence Crawford 146.6 vs. David Avanesyan 146.8

Cris Cyborg 154 vs. Gabrielle Holloway 154.6

Arnold Khegai 126 vs. Eduardo Baez 125.8

Jeremiah Milton 250.8 vs. Dajuan Calloway 387.6

Steven Nelson 174.2 vs. James Ballard 175.6

Edel Gomez 175.8 vs. Joseph Aguilar 175.6

Boubacar Sylla 144.6 vs. Javier Mayoral 144.6

Alan Garcia 135 vs. Eduardo Pereira 134.4

Robert Rodriguez 121.6 vs. Jose Lopez 120.4

Alton Alik Wiggins 155.4 vs. Phillip Carmouche 155.4

“Me and Roberto Duran would have been a great fight. He would have brought the best out of me because he would have brought it, and that would have made me bite down,” said Terence Crawford to Thaboxingvoice.

“I really don’t care. They can scream until they’re blue in the fact. It doesn’t affect me. I just block you. Now you have no access to me,” said Crawford to the Courtside Club about boxing fans upset with him for pulling out of the negotiations with Errol Spence.

“People literally wake up every morning thinking about Terence Crawford and Errol Spence. They think about coming on my social media platform to try and bash me and say all these things about me. Now I just laugh at them because they’re stressing their self out.

“They’re beating themselves up for something they’re not getting paid for and something they have no control over. So it’s kind of funny to me now,” said Crawford.