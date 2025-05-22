Taylor vs. Essuman: Josh Taylor Begins Two-Weight World Title Hunt in Saturday Fight

Though it may seem quite some time ago now, Scottish warrior Josh Taylor once held all four world titles at 140 pounds. A feature in some pound-for-pound lists, Taylor was on top of the world. But he was almost killing himself to make the weight, and a move to welterweight was something he often spoke about. This Saturday in Glasgow, Taylor, 19-2(13) will make his 147 pound debut against Ekow Essuman, 21-1(8), and Taylor says that a win will see him “in the mix for some big fights at welterweight.”

But “The Tartan Tornado” says he is in no way looking past Essuman.

“Get the win this weekend and then I’m in the mix for some big fights at welterweight, but I’m not thinking about that because Ekow’s a very tough test,” Taylor told ESPN. “He’s tried and tested……..he’s Commonwealth and British champion so I’ll have my hands full. I’m looking to become a two-weight world champion.”

Taylor’s reset at 147 starts now — but Essuman doesn’t plan on playing along

Taylor – who said a third fight with Jack Catterall could still happen, the two being 1-1 – would have to defeat an excellent fighter in Boots Ennis if he was to challenge him in a bid to become a world champion at 147, or the Scot would have to defeat Brian Norman, who fights Japan’s Jin Sasaki next month, or the winner of the July fight between Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao.

Can Taylor defeat either man? At age 34, southpaw Taylor has it all to prove at the new weight. How much does Taylor have left at this stage of his career? Taylor hasn’t won a fight since his hugely controversial decision win over Catterall in their first fight, this back in February of 2022.

Taylor’s comeback starts on Saturday night.

Essuman confident he’ll derail Taylor’s hopes of a second title run

36 year old Essuman, however, is confident he will put an end to Taylor’s welterweight plans. “You guys are going to see something special. That’s all I can say,” Essuman said to Athlon Sports. “I’d like to think you’ll see sides of me that you know already, but you’ll see other sides too.”

Who wins on Saturday?