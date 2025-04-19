Sky Sports Official Weights: Whittaker vs. Cameron 2 – For Sunday

Ben Whittaker (8-0-1, 5 KOs) weighed in at 175 lbs, and Liam Cameron (23-6-1, 10 KOs) came in at 174 pounds at Saturday’s weigh-in for their 10-round scheduled rematch this Sunday, April 20th, live on Sky Sports, beginning at 7 pm BST from the bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

(Credit: Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer)

2020 Olympic Silver medalist Whittaker, 27, suffered an injury when he grabbed Cameron and leaned back against the ropes, causing both to fall out of the ring in the sixth round in their previous fight on October 12th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fans have given Whittaker a lot of stick, believing he mentally quit and wanted out of the fight because Cameron has taken command of the fight with his power-punching.

Weights

Ben Whittaker 175 vs. Liam Cameron 174

Lee Cutler 153 vs. Sam Eggington 153.31

Frazer Clarke 276 vs. Ebenezer Tetteh 241

Tyler Denny 161.31 vs. Elvis Ahorgah 161.31

“That is a very bad psychological edge that I have, and don’t give me psychological edges,” said Liam Cameron to Ring Magazine, talking about Whittaker wanting the fight changed from 12 rounds to 10. “He could have called my bluff and said, ‘Alright, we’re doing twelve rounds. Forget you, forget everything. I’ll show you,’ and he’ll have to pay me a fortune to get it down.

“I’ve gone through worse things than having the rounds changed. It’s less work for me. To get better, you’ve got to come out and do your faults. He’s actually picked out his faults, and I’ve got to put a stop to them on Sunday. Yeah, 100%,” said Cameron when asked if he believes Whittaker when he says he was “exhausted” in their previous fight on October 12th.

“It’s made out to be a joke, but he actually believes it. He can’t say anything other than those answers. He thinks I’m being tactical. I’m actually being myself and telling the truth. We’re not lying here. This show wouldn’t be as big if I didn’t do what I did in Saudi. That don’t come by luck in my eyes,” said Cameron.