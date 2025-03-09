Scottish Boxing Great Dick McTaggart Dies At Age 89

Tributes have started flowing in due to the sad news that Scottish boxing hero Dick McTaggart died earlier today, this at the age of 89. The Courier broke the sad news. McTaggart remains to this day the only Scottish boxer to have won an Olympic gold medal. Dick’s amateur record really was quite sensational, with him compiling a simply jaw-dropping 610-24 record.

A family statement regarding McTaggart’s passing reads as follows:

“In loving memory of Dock McTaggart, a cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend. A true gentleman and a legend in the boxing world. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully.”

McTaggart, a southpaw, was a genuine talent, a boxer with immense skill and a high ring IQ. Dick actually competed at three Olympic Games, with him winning lightweight gold in 1956, and a bronze medal in 1960, with him coming up short at the 1964 Games. Dick was awarded an MBE in 1985, this for his services to the sport he loved and added so much class to.

McTaggart was showered with offers to turn professional, yet he declined. In a 2019 interview, Dick explained why he never punched for pay.

“I had plenty of offers to turn professional,” he said to Tales from the Ring. “There were a few times when I thought about turning professional. Money-wise, was trying to drag me, but I said I’ve been amateur all this time, so I’ll just stay amateur. I’m one of the top amateurs in the world. I didn’t fancy going professional, fighting 8 or 10 rounds. I liked to lead a normal life as well. If I wanted to go for a pint, then I could. You can’t do that as a pro.”

McTaggart is today fully recognised as one of the greatest amateur boxers in history. We will never know how much Dick might have gone on to achieve if he had gone pro, but as it is, this Scottish ring legend’s legacy is very much intact.

Our condolences go out to Dick’s family and friends at this time.