Roy Jones Says He Must Be Compensated For Tyson Delay Or Else The Fight’s Off

As fight fans know, the hyped Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones exhibition bout that was originally set for September 12 has been postponed, the new date November 28. The delay is down to Tyson and the organisers of the bout feeling a delay will perhaps allow a paying crowd, thus more revenue (it is hoped that, by November, if not before, the coronavirus will have been sufficiently dealt with, with large crowds at events possible again).

And Jones is not happy about his schedule being messed around. So angry is Jones that he has said if he is not compensated the fight is off.

“I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here. It’s upset my calendar. I’ve got to change things. That’s why we have to table bullshit now. That’s my biggest issue. I’m not a full-time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not possible,” Jones told Mail Online. “We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyer is talking with their lawyers. If they don’t make it make sense, it [the fight] would be off. Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12?”

Jones went on to say how “dumb” it would be of him to not get more money if a crowd was allowed for the fight, a paying crowd. “If you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money,” he pointed out.

So, is the Tyson-Jones bout now a fight fans are looking at and saying they will “believe it when they see the two men in the ring?” Is it actually better if the fight, much-maligned is a number of quarters, doesn’t happen? The way Tyson has been talking, he isn’t planning on pulling any of his punches. Does this mean Jones faces serious injury should the fight go ahead as planned?

Let’s see if Jones sticks to his guns as far as demanding more money. And let’s see if the organisers of this curiosity fight agree to up his pay because of the delay.