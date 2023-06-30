Robert Helenius To Return, August 5 In Finland

Robert Helenius was last seen being wrecked by former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder, the one-round icing from Wilder still claimed by some, quite incredulously, to have been a dive on the part of Helenius. But the 39 year old is not done yet. Helenius, 31-4(20) will return to action in his native Finland on August 5. Helenius, who prior to the October defeat at the hands of Wilder had twice beaten Adam Kownacki, will face fellow Finn, Mika Mielonenn, 6-0(6).

41 year old Mielonenn is obviously no big name and he started boxing only in 2021. The August fight will mark a big step up in class for Mielonenn, a man who has yet to pick up a win over a fighter who had a winning record when facing him. Helenius may be getting long in the tooth (although he is the younger man here) and he is coming off a nasty KO defeat, but the experienced former European heavyweight champion will no doubt be a big betting favourite over his novice-like countryman.

In fact, Helenius may well take care of business early when he fights Mielonenn. This fight may well be one Helenius is looking to use as something of a gauge for how much he has left and whether or not he will carry on for any considerable period of time. Helenius, a pro since way back in 2008, his career seeing him go in with names such as Sam Peter, Derek Chisora, Lamon Brewster, Siarhei Liakhovich, Dillian Whyte and Wilder, hasn’t taken that much punishment and he is still a reasonably big name. Fighting at home for the first time since 2018, Helenius’ comeback fight may well draw a good crowd.

There could be some big (ish) fights out there for Helenius if he wants them, and maybe the tall “Nordic Nightmare” is capable of scoring a few more knockouts before he finally hangs up the gloves and retires. Look for Helenius to take out Mielonenn in swift fashion on the evening of August 5.