Reports Say Wladimir Klitschko WILL Fight Again, Will Return On May 25th

Reports from Ukraine say former long-reigning world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko will indeed return to the ring this year, as he has agreed a big-money, three-fight deal with DAZN. According to Sport Arena in Ukraine, the 43 year old will have his first fight back on May 25th at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv. So far no opponent has been named, for this first fight or for the two fights that are scheduled to follow.





If this turns out to be a 100 percent done deal it is of course big, big news for the sport; for the heavyweight division. Wladimir, last seen losing a thrilling fight with current WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua in April of 2017, is reportedly set to earn $120 million from the three fights to go out on streaming service DAZN. Klitschko, 64-5(53) had previously turned down any and all offers to make a return to the ring, saying that he was firmly retired. But now, perhaps due to the enormity of the $120 million offer, perhaps not, Klitschko has reportedly agreed to make a comeback.

Not a man to stray too far from the gym, even in “retirement,” Wladimir has kept himself in fine physical condition. Wladimir has even sparred since the loss to Joshua, stating on social media how he feels he can “beat anyone in the division.”

If Klitschko wins his first fight back (we can likely expect a decent if not too dangerous foe for the initial bout) maybe he will then fight Joshua in a rematch, maybe even Deontay Wilder; this fight being spoken about quite a bit over the last few days. But can Klitschko regain the title, or a version of it?





We’ve seen some amazing boxing comebacks before now and we could be set for another one. Wladimir’s fight of May 25th will be the headliner in a series of events set to celebrate Kyiv Day. Wlad’s elder brother Vitali is of course the serving Mayor of Kyiv.

Wladimir celebrated his 43rd birthday last week and he stated how “age is what my minds thinks I am.”