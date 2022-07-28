R.I.P Maurenzo Smith; Heavyweight Warrior Shot And Killed In Texas

Maurenzo Smith, a gutsy take-on-all-comers heavyweight from Houston, was shockingly shot and killed around noon yesterday in Texas as he sat in a restaurant with two other people. The 44 year old, who was still active, having a fight set for next week in Colombia where he had been fighting regularly, was shot by a 61 year old man who later turned the gun on himself.

As per a report from RingTV.com, Smith was sat with a 28 year old woman who was discussing the finalization of her divorce from the 61 year old (who shot himself in the head after murdering Smith and is still alive on life support), when the culprit left the restaurant only to return a short time later with a gun, attacking the fighter. Smith was shot “multiple times,” dying at the scene. The 61 year old, who also tried to shoot the woman but missed, then fled to his car, where he attempted to kill himself as the police approached him.

This is sad and shocking news. Smith, known in the ring as “T.Diddy,” fought some big names during this career, including Chris Arreola, Shannon Briggs, Adam Kownacki, Andy Ruiz, and “Prince” Charles Martin. Smith, 29-13-4(22) also held popular New Yorker Vinny Maddalone to a draw in what was Maddalone’s final fight, this in 2013.

Lou DiBella has paid tribute to Smith while at the same time condemning the act of violence the fighter fell victim to:

“Rest in peace, Maurenzo Smith. Another senseless shooting takes the life of the 44 year old, veteran Houston heavyweight. Condolences to Maurenzo’s family. As his father says, “it’s ugly; we need to stop the killing,” DiBella wrote on social media.

Smith was never a big name yet fighters such as he really are the backbone of the sport. Our thoughts go out to Maurenzo’s family and friends at this sad and disturbing time.

Smith, who last boxed in January of this year, had won his last eight fights, all of them ending via stoppage.