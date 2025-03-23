R.I.P Livingstone Bramble: The Former WBA Lightweight Champ Passes Away At 64

If the terribly sad passing of George Foreman didn’t hit fans all over the world hard enough, more bad news came yesterday with the reports of former WBA lightweight champion Livingstone Bramble passing away at age 64 coming out. Bramble, also known as Ras-I-Alujah Bramble, was best known for his two thrilling wars with Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, with Bramble winning both fights.

Bramble, who was born in September of 1960 and was raised on Saint Croix in the U.S Virgin Islands, went pro in October of 1980 and he would carve out a memorable ring career. Often fighting in New Jersey, Bramble got to 20-1-1 before his shot at Mancini, with Bramble beating good fighters such as Kenny Bogner, James Busceme, and Gaeten Hart. The draw came in Bramble’s second pro bout, this against Bruce Williams, while the loss came in Bramble’s ninth fight, when Anthony Fletcher edged him via eight-round decision.

An underdog against Mancini, Bramble shocked the defending WBA champion and the Buffalo crowd by scoring a 14th round TKO win in June of 1984. In a return fight, Bramble scored a 15 round decision over Mancini. One more retention came with a late stoppage win over Tyrone Crawley, before Bramble was KO’d in two shocking rounds by Edwin Rosario.

Bramble would fight on for an additional 17 years! Bramble engaged in often tough fights with excellent fighters such as Freddie Pendleton (draw, TKO by 10), Harold Brazier (TKO2), Oba Carr (L10), Charles Murray (L10), Roger Mayweather (DQ5), Darryl Tyson (draw), Kostya Tszyu (L10), Buddy McGirt (L12), and Rafael Ruelas (L10).

Bramble fought on too long, as so many former champions do, and his final numbers read 40-26-3(25). Bramble was a hot and cold fighter, but on his best day he was a real warrior, capable of giving any 135 or 140 pounder hell.

Bramble was also a real character, with him often being photographed with a snake wrapped around his neck. Bramble’s manager Lou Duva called his fighter a “cuckoo.” Bramble was stopped just five times. Our condolences go out to Livingston’s family and friends at this sad time.