Plenty More Pay-Per-View Boxing Cards Still To Come This Year

The good news: there are a number of genuinely big, genuinely exciting and basically unmissable fights either scheduled or confirmed for the remaining three-and-a-quarter months of the year.





The bad news, or to be more precise, the expensive news: most of these big fights will only be available via pay-per-view. It really does look like being an expensive three months or so for fight fans.

PPV wise, we have next Saturday night’s Tyson Fury-Otto Wallin heavyweight clash, going out on ESPN in the U.S but on BT Sports Box Office in the UK. Later this month on the boxing schedule, on he 28th, there will be the Errol Spence v Shawn Porter welterweight unification showdown, and then, next month, we will have he final of the 140 pound edition of the WBSS tournament between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor; with the Joe Parker v Dereck Chisora fight also on the October 16 card.

Then we move into November and here we will have the soon to be announced (officially) Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz rematch on the 23rd.





Then, in December, fans will be expected to fork out (if they want to catch the action – and what hardcore fight fan ever wants to miss out) for the big return fight between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua; Box Office in the UK, the fight going out on DAZN in the U.S.

It’s easy to see how the wallets and the bank balances of some fight fans will take some hammering with this lot. How many PPV fights have there been this year so far, and how many more are still to come? How many have you paid for/will you pay for?

Is it getting out of hand, or are the big, big fights only possible these days if they go out on pay-per-view?

Right now, fans will be pondering which of the above listed seven pay-per-view cards to purchase. Or maybe you have a few bucks/pounds and plan to buy the lot?

Who wants to miss out?