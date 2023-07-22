Naoya Inoue – Stephen Fulton Fight In Jeopardy? Fulton’s Trainer Says He Has “Proof – In Previous Fights, Inoue Wrapped His Hands With An Excessive Amount Of Tape”

Fight fans may by now have heard about the ruckus in Japan, with Stephen Fulton’s trainer, Wahid Rahim, stating at the final presser ahead of Fulton’s super-bantamweight clash with Japanese star Naoya Inoue that he has “proof” Inoue’s hands were wrapped with excessive tape in some of his previous fights.

What Rahim had to say before the gathered media in Tokyo proved shocking, with the accusations seemingly coming out of the blue (Inoue looked shocked, as did Fulton). There is now a suggestion that the fight may not go ahead unless Team-Inoue promises to wrap the challenger’s hands “in a safe manner.”

Here’s what Rahim said at the press conference:

“I talked to Fulton about my concerns, and he asked me not to discuss my concerns. Fulton said, ‘I don’t care if he has bricks in his gloves. I will still win.’ As much as I admire his courage, I have to do my job and look out for his safety,” Rahim said to the media. “In previous fights, Inoue and his team have wrapped his hands with an excessive amount of tape on his skin and then put gauze and more tape, which creates a cast. This is not an assumption. I have proof. We could also wrap our hands in the same fashion, but where is the level of safety for the fighter? If this issue isn’t resolved, I will not allow my fighter into the ring.

“We are already behind enemy lines. We have made no requests, nothing at all. We have not even asked for a rematch clause. This is the only request that we had made. I would like for the hand wraps to be wrapped in a safe manner, not with tape on the hands or the skin.”

According to Rahim, a member of Team Fulton will be on hand in Inoue’s dressing room when the fighter has his hands wrapped, and if the procedure witnessed is not to Team Fulton’s liking, the fight could be called off.

It would, of course, be a real shame if next Tuesday’s fight was canceled or delayed. Is there any real danger of this, or is Fulton’s trainer merely trying to stir things up in an effort to gain some sort of psychological edge just days before the fight? Just what is Rahim’s “proof,” and why has he waited until now to bring the issue up before the world?

All we can do at this point is stay tuned and await developments. But again, it would be a real shame for both fighters, who have each worked so hard in getting ready for next week’s fight, if it was called off.