Michael Zerafa Says His Fight With Tim Tszyu “Will Happen” In 2025

Tim Tszyu, who is in a bad place right now due to his crushing defeat at the hands of Bakhram Murtazaliev, already has a possible comeback fight in the offing. A fight with fellow Australian warrior Michael Zerafa “will happen” sometime next year, Zerafa has told Fox Sports Australia, with Zerafa also having a dig at Tszyu, 24-2(17), by stating that “he’s nothing like his father.”

Tszyu, beaten now twice on the spin by Sebastian Fundora and by Murtazaliev, has been “found out,” Zerafa said. And the all-Aussie fight “has to happen, and it will happen.”

“I can tell you exactly what happened, Tim Tszyu has been found out,” Zerafa said on the big upset that took place on Saturday night in Florida. “I’ve been saying for a long time the guy isn’t who everyone thinks he is. But Tszyu, he has a great hype team around him. And he believed it. He believed his own hype and he got found out. As you can see now, he’s nothing like his father. He came into this fight saying he was going to fight Canelo. Tim was fighting a genuine world champion and he overlooked him. My phone, it’s been blowing up. People haven’t stopped calling. Behind the scenes there was already talk that if I won against Nikita [Tszyu], then I got Tim. But there was also talk that if Tim got beat (by Murtazaliev), I went straight to him. So our fight, it has to happen now. It will happen, too.”

And all of a sudden, a fight between Tszyu and Zerafa, which could take place at a catch weight, is pretty much a 50-50 affair. Can Tszyu bounce back from his three-round loss, or might Zerafa, 32-5(20), who has been in the ring with the likes of Kell Brook, Jeff Horn, and Erislandy Lara, hand Tszyu his third loss?

It’s a big fight in Australia, and as a comeback fight for Tsyzu, a fight with Zerafa would/will be a big risk, but one he may well end up taking. Zerafa has been stopped twice, and he is coming off a stoppage win over Tommy Browne, who he stopped via corner retirement in August.

Who wins if Zerafa and Tszyu get it on early next year?