Michael Nunn To Fight Again? – Kickboxing Match-Up Reportedly In The Works

Once flirting with true greatness, Michael Nunn saw his career come to a sad end – an unfair end in the opinion of many – when he was jailed for a drug trafficking offense in 2002. Sentenced to 24 years in prison, Nunn was released last year having served just over 16 years. Many people agree Nunn was punished far too severely, with murderers getting far lesser sentences.

Now aged 57 and having reportedly kept himself in shape whilst in jail, his weight down, Nunn is supposed to be close to fighting again – in a kickboxing bout. As per a story that appeared on BJPENN.com, Nunn has been offered a fight with UFC star Pat Miletich, aged 52 and inactive for many years himself.

There is no word yet on a date, an exact location or for how many rounds the bout will be scheduled for, or at what weight it will be fought, but MMA promoter Monte Cox revealed he will promote the fight once the coronavirus battle has been won and the sporting world resumes.

“You’ve probably heard rumors of this, but Pat Miletich is going to fight again. He’s fighting Michael Nunn, a great boxer,” Cox said to Bruce Buffer on his podcast. “It’s an incredible [fight]. This thing will draw. We could draw 7,000 plus in the Quad Cities. They are the two greatest professional athletes or fighters out of that area.”

So what can we expect from this, the latest crossover fight between an MMA fighter and a boxer? Who on earth knows? Has Nunn, a once superbly gifted southpaw boxing master, got anything left? It’s understandable if Nunn needs the money, having been denied his freedom and with it any chance of earning a living whilst being incarcerated. Iran Barkley, who fought Nunn way back in 1990, told this writer upon hearing of the release of his former foe that he suspected Nunn would want to fight again:

“Nunn was a good fighter, nothing too special to me,” Barkley said of Nunn. “I knew going into our fight he was a good mover. It was a case of me wearing him down and getting to him when I could stop his from his damn running! Nunn was an okay fighter, but nothing compared to Roberto Duran. I’m glad for him [that he is out of prison]. All he has to do now is rest, but I guess he rested in jail. Maybe he’ll come back, but he better not come looking for me.”

Well, if the reports on the MMA web sites are to be believed, Nunn hasn’t gone looking for Barkley, he has instead agreed to try his hand (or his feet) at kickboxing. Again, who knows what we can expect from this fight. If it actually happens.

Nunn, 58-4(38) was a superb boxer in his day, winning world titles at two weights and beating such fine fighters as Sumbu Kalambay, Frank Tate, Don Curry, Marlon Starling and Barkley. Let’s hope he doesn’t get hurt if the kickboxing affair with Miletich comes off.