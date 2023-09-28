Mauricio Sulaiman raving about Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman is excited about this Saturday night’s mega-fight between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo in their undisputed vs. undisputed contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) is one of Sulaiman’s favorite fighters, and he holds the WBC 168-lb with his organization. Jermell also holds a title with the WBC organization at 154, so it makes sense why Suliaman is taking a great interest in this fight.

Sulaiman notes that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is the bigger fighter of the two despite moving up two weight classes to challenge the 5’8″ Canelo for his four belts on Showtime PPV.

Jermell is one of those guys who chooses to fight in a smaller weight class to gain a size advantage over his smaller opponents at 154, but you can argue that he should be fighting at 168 to compete against fighters his own size.

“This is such a sensational event. Not just the fight, Canelo-Charlo. There are eight belts out there, undisputed against undisputed, and it’s a sensational historic event,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to Boxing Social, raving about this Saturday’s headliner between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Other notable fights on Saturday’s Canelo-Charlo card:

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano

Curmel Monton vs. Ezequiel Flores

“Also, the card, it’s full of great fights like the good old times when you tune in,” said Sulaiman. “You pay for pay-per-view, but you get five great fights. Ugas and Lubin. This is a true, really great event, and if you don’t buy, if you don’t tune in, you’re going to regret it because it’s going to be a sensational main event.

“Canelo, the best fighter in the world. Charlo is so hungry, so determined, and has been dreaming of this opportunity for a long, long time, and they’re going to make it work.

“The problem with boxing, for example, a record is just a piece of paper. You see, and you don’t get all the information. A fighter can have ten losses, and you think, ‘Oh, he’s nothing,’ or who he

has lost to bad decisions or controversies.

“If you go in-depth into analyzing. Charlo is much bigger, taller, and has a longer reach. Canelo is a small super middleweight. So he grew up from super welterweight to Super middle. So size does not matter in this fight, but it’s going to be a great, great event.

“Boxing is going through such a great moment right now to have so many fighters competing for the pound-for-pound mention. You have Inoue, you have Canelo, you have Charlo, you have the other Charlo, you have Tyson Fury, you have everybody, and Crawford. It’s a great moment in a sport,” said Sulaiman.