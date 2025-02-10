March 15th: Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on DAZN

Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) will be fighting unbeaten Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1, 16 KOs) on March 15th, live on DAZN from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Berlanga-Gonzalez-Ortiz will be fighting on the undercard of Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs. Patrice Volny. Why Edgar is being dropped to undercard is the big question.

An unbeaten opponent was found for Berlanga, but Gonzalez-Ortiz is up there in age at 35, has never fought world-level opposition, and is returning from a recent 10-year layoff. Berlanga’s promoters at Matchroom are playing it safe with him after his loss to Canelo Alvarez last September.

They’re putting the Brooklyn, New York native Berlanga in a brief rebuild, feeding him Gonzalez-Ortiz, before looking for a high-quality opponent from his wish list that he picked out.

Berlanga being matched against this type of opponent signals serious worry on his management. Berlanga didn’t need to be stepped back this far in opposition unless there’s concern with his promoters or management.

It’s important that Berlanga win this fight because they want to ramp him up quickly for a rematch with Canelo. Edgar made $10 million in his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Canelo on September 14th last year, and he wants to get a quick win over Jaime Munguia or another top fighter to get a second shot against the Mexican star.

Ultra-hardcore boxing fans who have been following the sport for 10 to 15 years remember the Puerto Rican native Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, who had been climbing the ranks from 2009 to 2014. Before he stopped fighting in 2014, he’d beaten these notable fighters:

– Derek Ennis

– Serhiy Dzinziruk

– Billy Lyell

– Richard Gutierrez

– Rogelio ‘Porky’ Medina

Hardcore boxing fans know these fighters quite well from back in 2014 and earlier. It’s unclear why Gonzalez-Ortiz stopped fighting suddenly 11 years ago, but it’s late in the game for him to be returning. However, in this climate where fighters in their 40s and 50s are fighting, 35 isn’t that old.

Last year, Gonzalez-Ortiz restarted his career and beat Edward Ulloa Diaz and Jose Saint-Hilaire Gil. These are unknowns but he got the wins and is now the opponent for Berlanga.