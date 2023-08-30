Jesus Ramos gives keys to beating Erickson Lubin

Junior middleweight contender Jesus Ramos Jr. will be looking to make a statement against Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin in their twelve round chief support bout on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card on Showtime PPV on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) is on the express route to the top, being moved fast after starting his career in 2018 at light welterweight.

This is a fight where Ramos can showcase his talent by destroying Lubin in a similar fashion as Jermell Charlo did in his first round knockout in 2017.

Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) is taking a big chance fighting Ramos after losing last year to Sebastian Fundora.

The 27-year-old Lubin obviously sees this as his big chance to get back to the top by beating what many feel is the next star in the 154-lb division.

He’s grown into the 154-lb division, and he’s showing the kind of ability that could lead to him capturing a world title soon. With Errol Spence Jr. & Terence Crawford moving up to 154, it should be interesting to see if those two stay around long enough to face Ramos.

Ramos looking to solidify his spot at 154

“So far so good. We’ve been having a strong training camp, and I think the best one yet,” said Jesus Ramos to Fighthype about his camp for his co-feature bout against Erickson Lubin on September 30th on Showtime PPV.

Ramos’ best wins have come against Brian Mendoza, Joey Spencer, Luke Santamaria, Javier Molina, and Jesus Emilio Bojorquez.

“The key to this fight is being myself. I’ve got to be myself in the same way I was with Joey Spencer, imposing style on him, and I think that’ll get me the victory,” said Raamos.

“I want to stay at 154. I feel good at 154, and I feel strong. It’s my fifth fight at this weight class, and I feel like I’m getting stronger. I’m building up to this weight class. I want to stay here and challenge the best 154 and hopefully become a champion at 154.

“I’m just focused on Erickson Lubin. He’s the only fighter I’m focused on. After him, we’ll see who we fight. Yeah, it gives me more confidence, but a guy like Erickson Lubin, he’s been here, he’s been at this stage and is very experienced. So, I don’t think that scares him.

“Like I said, he’s been here. For me, it’s a big accomplishment. I’ve maintained the discipline and made the sacrifices to be at this stage at 22 years of age.

Looking for greatness

“Being so young and having these opportunities, I feel like I’m blessed,” said Ramos. “We worked hard for this. Nothing was given. So, I’m proud of myself and proud of my team. I think there’s more to achieve, and that’s what I want to do. I want to achieve greatness.”

If Ramos can defeat Lubin in a one-sided fight like he did with Spencer, it would show the boxing world what he can do.

“Canelo has been here before. He has that experience,” said Ramos when asked about his thoughts on the main event on September 30th between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

“Charlo, I think it’s a huge step up for him. Not only in the weight class but the huge stage we’re at right now. It’s going to be an exciting fight. We’ll see how everything plays out.

“I’ve been in camp with Crawford, so I can’t count him out,” said Ramos when asked to give his view on whether Terrence Crawford could hang with the Canelo vs. Charlo winner. “He’s a guy with a lot of abilities.

“I think the only disadvantage would be the weight. Him having to jump up so many weight classes, but the abilities and the talent are there. You can’t count him out,” said Ramos about Crawford.