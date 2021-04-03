Jamel Herring Stops Carl Frampton In Sixth Round

WhatsApp 43 Shares

Tonight in Dubai, Jamel Herring was too good for a game and determined Carl Frampton, the defending WBO super featherweight champ scoring an impressive 6th round TKO that came when Frampton’s corner threw in the towel.

(Photo credit: D4G Promotions)

Frampton had been decked by a sharp left uppercut to the head and though he got up and tried his best to fight back, Frampton was caught again and his legs were wobbly. Herring was too accurate and too sharp and the decision Frampton’s corner made was the right one.

Time was 1:40 of the sixth and Herring is now 23-2 with 10 KOs. Frampton falls to 28-3 with 16 stoppages.

Frampton, a former champ at 122 and 126 pounds, was going for history tonight, trying to become the first Irish fighter to win world titles at three different weights. Frampton gave it his best shot and he did put the tall and slick southpaw under some pressure and he did inflict a nasty cut to Herring’s right eye

But Herring, with his spearing right jab, his sharp punches, and his tremendous reach advantage, was just too good for Frampton.

Herring dropped Frampton in the 5th round, his left hand to the head doing the damage. Frampton was not badly hurt, his head clear. But in the 6th, Herring had the challenger in bad shape with his left uppercut knockdown. Frampton gritted his teeth and tried to come back, but Herring had drained him of too much courtesy of the knockdown.

Herring fought the perfect fight tonight and Frampton had no excuses at all afterward, nor did the challenger from Belfast offer any. Frampton stated how he was simply beaten by the better man tonight. Fighting back tears, Frampton pretty much announced his retirement from the sport, the 34-year-old saying he now wants to devote his time to his family. “Boxing has been good to me,” Frampton said.

35-year-old Herring said it was an honor to have shared a ring with Frampton and the WBO champ who has now retained his belt three times said he aims to become the undisputed champion. Herring was class tonight. In fact, both men were.