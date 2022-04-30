Gerald McClellan Jr Wins Second Pro Fight, Now Trained By Julian Jackson – Boxing Results

Last night in Las Vegas, on the “Sons Of Legends” card, Gerald McClellan Jr won his second pro fight. The 33-year-old southpaw, who went pro late, turned pro a little before Christmas, fighting as a cruiserweight, and last night, McClellan Jr faced a guy who was 1-0 like himself.

McClellan didn’t have things his own way in pounding out a four-round decision over Demetrius Alexander, winning via a majority decision. Scores were 39-37, 39-37, and 38-38. McClellan is now 2-0(1). Alexander, who came to fight, is now 1-1(1).

With the big-name he already has, McClellan Jr is attracting more and more fan attention all the time. Added to the intrigue is the fact that McClellan Jr was trained for last night’s fight by Julian Jackson, and he is being looked after by Jackson’s son, Julius. Jackson of course twice faced “G-Man” Gerald McClellan Sr, losing two savage encounters. This is an interesting hook-up, to say the least.

It remains to be seen if McClellan and Jackson will work together long term, or if it will be for just a few fights only. But McClellan Jr, speaking with Tha Boxing Voice, said he has “found another father figure” in Jackson.

McClellan Jr says Jackson’s the real deal as far as being a trainer, while he speaks highly of Julius Jackson the manager. McClellan Jr worked for last night’s fight in The Virgin Islands and he says the experience was great and that it helped him a lot.

The knock on McClellan Jr in the eyes of some fans, is his age. How far can McClellan go at age 33? Still, in this day and age, 33 is not that advanced for a dedicated fighter who is aided by the modern methods of training and all the nutrition and protein techniques of today.

McClellan says he can box at cruiserweight as well as at light-heavyweight, and that he may even drop down to super-middleweight. As per Box Rec, McClellan Jr is set to box again in July, opponent and venue TBA.

