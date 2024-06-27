Former Heavyweight Title Challenger And Two-Time European Champ Steffen Tangstad Dies At Age 65

In sad news, it has been reported that Norway’s Steffen Tangstad has passed away at the age of 65. Older fight fans may well remember Tangstad, the warrior from Tonsberg who fought big names such as Michael Spinks, James “Buster” Douglas, and Joe Bugner during the 1980s.

Tangstad died after a long battle with a nerve ailment, Norwegian media reports, with the former two-time European champion having sadly lost control of both of his arms and also having to have a leg amputated, this back in 2019.

Our condolences go out to Steffen’s family and friends at this time.

Tangstad went pro in October 1980, having had a good amateur career during which He became Norwegian champion some six times. In his pro debut, the 21-year-old boxed a draw. Pro boxing became illegal in Norway in 1981, so Tangstad relocated to Chicago and boxed in the Windy City numerous times.

In his 15th fight, Tangstad was matched with future world heavyweight champion Douglas, and Tangstad put on a brave effort as he battled to a draw with the man who would, years later, shock the entire planet by knocking out Mike Tyson. Tangstad may not have been the most skilled or technically proficient of boxers, but he had heart and desire. Tangstad may have scored the biggest win of his career in February of 1984 when he took home a split-decision victory over Bugner.

Later that same year, Tangstad defeated Lucian Rodriguez as the EBU heavyweight champion. Steffen lost the title in his first defense against Anders Eklund, who stopped him in the fourth round in Copenhagen. Tangstad, now 21-1-2, bounced back to defeat Alfredo Evangelista (pts8). Then, in April of 1986, Tangstad became a two-time European heavyweight champion by way of a split decision win over John Westgarth.

Steffen’s biggest career opportunity came in September 1986 when he challenged heavyweight champ Michael Spinks in Las Vegas. In what turned out to be his final fight, Tangstad was stopped in the fourth round.

A good, honest fighter who tried his best, Tangstad was a hero in Norway. His final ring record reads 24-2-2(14).