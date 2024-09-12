Fights Worthwhile To Close 2024 Strong

Before long will be turning the clocks ahead as the leaves begin to turn colors and eventually drop in many parts of the world. Boxing in 2024 has been a series of stop and starts. The 1st quarter was low key very underrated. The 2nd quarter it really picked up. This summer has been hit or miss. Several under the radar bouts surpassed expectations on weekends that seemed nothing was there to grab boxing fans full attention.

Here we are with less than 4 months left of the year. So it got this boxing podcaster thinking of which fights standout as we head down the stretch of 2024 with 2025 on the horizon. Of course we did miss out on matchups like Davis vs. Lomachenko, Stevenson vs. Zepeda, and Ennis vs. Norman Jr. Hopefully those fights will be made next year but let’s focus on what’s officially on the schedule. Also, some rumored bouts.

-Usyk vs. Fury 2

-Bivol vs. Beterbiev

-Wardley vs. Clarke 2

-Martinez vs. Ioka 2

-Nontshinga vs. Yabuki

-Taylor vs. Serrano 2

-Carrington vs. Segawa

-Buatsi vs. Hutchinson

-Conceicao vs. Foster 2

-Davis vs. Lemos

-Ramirez vs. Barboza Jr.

-Tszyu vs. Murtazaliev

-Ramirez vs. Billian-Smith

-Lester Martinez vs. Joeshon James (Cancelled)

-Ryan vs. Mayer

Okay Why Not Matchups: Joshua vs. Dubois, Espinoza vs. Ramirez 2, Lara vs. Garcia, Munguia vs. Bazinyan, Baumgardner vs. Persoon, & Azim vs. Davies to name some bouts that come to mind.

Rumored Bouts We Might Still Get: Fundora vs. Spence or Crawford, Davis vs. Valenzuela, or maybe Benavidez vs. Yarde. Obviously Premier Boxing Champions output has been the lowest since their inception back in 2015. It does sound like the PBC will finish the year with a bang and be more active in the New Year. Let’s see if Inoue fights one more time. Yes there will be folks complaining that

I missed some under the radar bouts but oh well.

PODCAST LINK: http://tobtr.com/12368493

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadi