Edgar Berlanga Interview: “David Benavidez is hating”

Sports Illustrated’s Boxing Prospect of the Year, Edgar Berlanga takes a stand on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. The First Round Knockout King confronts his critics including David Benavidez and tells us what we can expect from him in 2021. It’s an interesting interview boxing fans will love.

BERLANGA ON THE 1ST ROUND KNOCKOUT STREAK

“Coming into the new year 2021, I’m looking forward to doing some rounds and getting some rounds in, and showing the world I can actually box.”

BERLANGA ON HIS 2021 FIGHT SCHEDULE

“I’m looking forward to doing four fights. We’re looking at fighting possibly the first week of April and then fighting right back in June. I’m looking to get another fight maybe in September, and I want to end the year in December with a bang.”

BERLANGA ON FIGHTING GABE ROSADO NEXT

“No, I don’t think so. We’re looking at a guy who’s 19-0 so we’re trying to push for that fight and then we’re trying to get a fight with him (Rosado) in June but it’s up too Top Rank and whatever they want to do.”

BERLANGA RESPONSE TO DAVID BENAVIDEZ WHO CRITICIZED HIS LEVEL OF OPPOSITION

“He’s hating, he sees the buzz that I’m getting….At the end of the day, he knows eventually that fight with me and him should happen, God willing it will happen and it should be big for the fans. He should look into the Boxrec and understand the first 16 opponents he fought and the first 16 opponents I’ve fought. I’ve been fighting and stopping guys with winning records that have never been stopped before.”

