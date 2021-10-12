Do You Agree With CBS Sports’ Top-10 Pound-For Pound List?

It’s almost as much fun reading someone else’s Top-10 pound-for-pound list as it is compiling your own. Right now, there are arguably more than ten fighters worthy of being ranked as the P-4-P best, if that makes sense. Indeed, it’s tough crunching it down and placing a mere ten fighters in a list comprising of the absolute best in the world today. From heavyweight down to minimumweight, we fight fans are currently being spoilt by the skill, the heart, the action, the sheer overall ability today’s cream of cream has been showing us.

So, in this spirit, it’s perhaps tough to argue with the brand-new P-4-P Top-10 offered by the folks at CBS Sports.

Here it is:

1: Canelo Alvarez

2: Naoya Inoue

3: Errol Spence

4: Terence Crawford

5: Tyson Fury

6: Oleksandr Usyk

7: Vasily Lomachenko

8: Teofimo Lopez

9: Josh Taylor

10: Gervonta Davis

So how does this list grab you? You may find umbrage over the fact that Teofimo Lopez, who beat Vasily Lomachenko when they met a year ago, is placed below Loma. Or maybe not? Is Fury really the fifth best boxer in the world today? Maybe he is. Is the inactive Spence really the number-four best on the planet today? Shouldn’t the superb Kazuto Ioka be in there some place? It is of course subjective coming up with such a list, and this one may well start a debate.

What we can all agree on is this: boxing is thriving right now; everyone is talking about boxing, and everyone is excited about boxing. We hard-core fans can and will take this – and we can appreciate other peoples’ opinions on who the best fighters in the world are.

And the remaining weeks of 2021 promise to give us even more thrilling action, this in a year that has already given us so much. For years, we’ve had to hear how boxing is a “dying sport.” Nothing could be further from the truth.