DAZN List The Ten Greatest Heavyweights Of All-Time

Here we go with yet another list, this one very much capable of pulling a fan well and truly in. DAZN have come up with a list of the ten greatest heavyweights in history. Lists such as these can cause anger, fierce debate, and often a lot of fun. But plenty of fight fans do seem unable to understand how any list of this kind is merely one person’s opinion, or a group of writers’ opinions. If your favourite fighter is not on the list, it really is no reason to go crazy.

The heavyweights are of course the most celebrated of all fighters, the big men of the sport leading the way. As such, a list of the ten greatest heavyweights in history is certain to pull in more readers than, say, a top-10 of the greatest ever flyweights in boxing history.

Here is the top-10 from DAZN – and please note, these ten fighters are NOT ranked in any particular order, they are just the ten best big men of the sport according to DAZN.

Rocky Marciano

Tyson Fury

Joe Louis

George Foreman

Joe Frazier

Larry Holmes

Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield

Lennox Lewis

Muhammad Ali

Not a bad list, yet there are, in this writer’s opinion, two quite glaring omissions: Jack Johnson and Jack Dempsey. Also, some fans might take umbrage over the fact that Sonny Liston is not on the list. Is Fury really deserving of being placed when Dempsey, Johnson and Liston are not in there? Again, it’s an opinion and nothing else. And this list, like many others like it, is sure to ignite a debate. If it has not done so already.