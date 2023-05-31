David Benavidez’s promoter sends “sizeable” offer to Canelo Alvarez’s manager Eddy Reynoso

David Benavidez’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz revealed today that he’d sent a “sizable” offer to Canelo Alvarez’s manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso for a massive fight in September.

Lewkowicz said that he’s “offended” by Reynoso’s comment about him “fantasizing” about trying to make a fight between Benavidez and Canelo, as he says he sent an offer last Monday, May 29th.

Regardless of how big the offer was from Lewkowicz, it’s probably a waste of time on his part because Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) has repeatedly said that he wants the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol next in September.

After that fight, Canelo must decide whether he wants to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against the unbeaten Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) or continue to ignore him and pursue other fights.

The World Boxing Council could make things easier for Benavidez if they ordered Canelo to face him next, as that would force him to either take the fight or vacate his WBC belt.

That’s unlikely to happen because Canelo would potentially vacate the WBC belt, as he did in the past when the sanctioning body ordered him to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in May 2016. Canelo eventually fought Golovkin a year later, in 2017, when he turned 36.

“Dear Eddy Reynoso, Since you have chosen to conduct our negotiations for David Benavidez to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in public, I’m forced to correct a few mistakes you made in claiming you haven’t received any offers. On Monday May 29 at 4:45 pm, I emailed you what I’m sure would be one of the most lucrative offers of Canelo Alverez’s career to face Benavidez. Please know that you do indeed have an offer to face Benavidez, a sizeable one, and I must tell you that I’m offended by your claim that I’m “fantasizing” about making this fight happen.”

We’ll see what happens with Canelo after he fights Bivol next September. One thing is for sure. Trying to pressure Canelo doesn’t work because he doesn’t respond to that. Without the WBC’s help, Benavidez is powerless to get that fight.

If Canelo has an aversion to fighting Benavidez, he’d be better off vacating his four titles and moving up to 175 permanently because the longer he stays at 168, the more pressure he’s going to receive to make this fight.

It’s not just Benavidez that Canelo has to worry about at 168. There’s also David Morrell, the WBA champion. He might be even more talented than Benavidez and would be a bad-style match-up for Canelo. The WBA will eventually order Canelo to fight Morrell; once that happens, he’ll have a tough decision.